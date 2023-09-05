Dance Theatre of Harlem
North Bethesda and Baltimore | Sept. 22-24 | Find tickets
Adding to the news Robert Garland has made recently — in July he became artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, just the third in the storied troupe’s 54-year history — he’s unveiling a world premiere. “Piece d’Occasion,” set to music by contemporary composer Adolphus Hailstork, debuts when DTH appears as a featured guest artist in three performances with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, at Strathmore (Sept. 22) and in Baltimore (Sept. 23 and 24).
The events are part of BSO’s gala celebrations under the orchestra’s new music director, Jonathon Heyward. At the first two performances, DTH will also perform excerpts from Garland’s “New Bach.” The Sept. 24 performance is part of the free Artscape festival.
Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, and Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Baltimore. dancetheatreofharlem.org or bsomusic.org.
Martha Graham Dance Company
The Soraya, Northridge, Calif. | Opens Sept. 30 | Find tickets
To honor the centennial of the Martha Graham Dance Company — considered to have launched on April 18, 1926 — a 12-month span apparently isn’t enough.
The company’s celebration Graham100 will stretch over three years, encompassing works by Graham and other choreographers and exploring themes such as Graham’s social activism, Americana and complex female characters.
The festivities begin Sept. 30 at the Soraya in Northridge, Calif., where the company — in keeping with that Americana motif — performs a new production of Agnes de Mille’s 1942 “Rodeo,” with the Aaron Copland score reorchestrated by Gabe Witcher for a six-piece bluegrass ensemble. Also on the evening’s bill: Graham’s “Dark Meadow Suite” (drawn from 1946’s “Dark Meadow”) and more.
The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, Calif. marthagraham.org.
New York City Ballet
David H. Koch Theater, New York | Oct. 11 | Find tickets
This October, New York City Ballet audiences have an opportunity to time-travel, back to the year in which Shirley Jackson published “The Lottery” and Dewey did not defeat Truman. On Oct. 11, NYCB will re-create its first performance of Oct. 11, 1948, performing George Balanchine’s “Concerto Barocco,” “Orpheus” and “Symphony in C.” The evening is part of the company’s 75th anniversary season.
David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York. nycballet.com.
Dance Reflections festival
Various New York City locations | Oct. 19-Dec. 14 | Find tickets
The luxury jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels is no stranger to dance: Its gemstones inspired Balanchine to choreograph his 1967 classic “Jewels” — or so the story goes.
More recently Van Cleef & Arpels has supported dance through an initiative called Dance Reflections, which has included festivals in London (in 2022) and Hong Kong (in 2023).
This fall, a Dance Reflections festival hits New York City. The event showcases about a dozen productions, including international highlights such as Rwanda-born choreographer Dorothée Munyaneza’s “Mailles,” about Black women’s journeys, and Lyon Opera Ballet performing Lucinda Childs’s seminal 1979 “Dance.”
Another glittering attraction: “Dancing With Glass: The Piano Etudes,” co-presented with the Joyce Theater and featuring five choreographic responses to the Philip Glass keyboard scores.
Urban Bush Women and Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center, Houston | Oct. 20-Nov. 3 | Find tickets
A tale of Civil War espionage unspools in music, words and dance when the Houston Grand Opera, in collaboration with the renowned dance troupe Urban Bush Women, debuts “Intelligence,” an opera directed and choreographed by UBW founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. Based on a true story, and with a score by Jake Heggie (“Dead Man Walking”) and a libretto by his frequent collaborator Gene Scheer, the piece tells of two women — one born into slavery, the other from a prominent Confederate family — who spy for the Union.
Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., Houston. houstongrandopera.org.
The Washington Ballet
Warner Theatre, D.C. | Oct. 26-29 | Find tickets
“What dances shall we have/ to wear away this long age?” That’s a question Theseus poses in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The Washington Ballet’s October answer: “Such Sweet Thunder,” dances inspired by Shakespeare and his times. (The program is part of the Shakespeare Everywhere Festival.)
Headlining the season opener is a world premiere by choreographer Silas Farley (“Werner Sonata”), set to Duke Ellington’s Bard-glossing suite “Such Sweet Thunder.”
Also on the bill: Brett Ishida’s “When Shall We Three Meet Again,” its title a nod to “Macbeth”; pas de deux by Sir Kenneth MacMillan (“Romeo and Juliet”) and Sir Frederick Ashton (the “Midsummer”-evoking “The Dream”); and Farley’s “Dowland Dances,” featuring music by Shakespeare’s contemporary John Dowland (as performed by Sting). Play on!
Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. washingtonballet.org.
Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company
Kreeger Museum, D.C. | Oct. 28 | Find tickets
Dana Tai Soon Burgess knows his way around a museum. The Smithsonian’s first choreographer-in-residence had a long partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, where his eponymous troupe has often performed.
This October, eight years after debuting his “Picasso Dances” at the Kreeger Museum, the company returns there with “The Mallorca Suite,” Burgess’s 30-minute, 10-performer dance inspired by the artwork of Joan Miró — specifically the Mallorca Series, which is in the Kreeger collection. Pianist Haskell Small will play the accompanying music, by Federico Mompou — who, like Miró, was born in Barcelona.
Kreeger Museum, 2401 Foxhall Rd. NW, Washington. dtsbdc.org.
LaTasha Barnes: ‘The Jazz Continuum’
Kennedy Center, D.C. | Nov. 17-18 | Find tickets
Past and present. Hip-hop and Lindy Hop. Local artists and those from further afield. Demonstrating how times, genres and people connect across decades of Black social dance is a goal of “The Jazz Continuum,” created by dancer, choreographer, educator and U.S. Army veteran LaTasha Barnes.
Part performance, part primer, part ebullient party, “The Jazz Continuum” lands at the Kennedy Center after various iterations in New York, at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival and elsewhere. This edition will be tailored to the D.C. region.
Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater, 2700 F St. NW, Washington. kennedy-center.org.
Dorrance Dance
Kennedy Center, D.C. | Nov. 30-Dec. 2 | Find tickets
Variations on the holiday staple “The Nutcracker” are many, but the version from tap artist, choreographer and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Michelle Dorrance, with collaborators Hannah Heller and Josette Wiggan, stands apart, at least for its hefty title: “We Present to You: The Nutcracker Suite or, a Rhythmaturgical Evocation of the SuperLeviathonic Enchantments of Duke and Billy’s Supreme Adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Masterpiece That Tells a Tale of a Misunderstood Girl Who Kills a King and Meets a Queen and Don’t Forget OOOO-Gong-Chi-Gong-Sh’-Gon-Make-It-Daddy, and That It Ain’t So Bad After All.”
Expect the dancing, set to Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s interpretation of Tchaikovsky, to go over equally big.
Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater, 2700 F St. NW, Washington. kennedy-center.org.