Variations on the holiday staple “The Nutcracker” are many, but the version from tap artist, choreographer and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Michelle Dorrance, with collaborators Hannah Heller and Josette Wiggan, stands apart, at least for its hefty title: “We Present to You: The Nutcracker Suite or, a Rhythmaturgical Evocation of the SuperLeviathonic Enchantments of Duke and Billy’s Supreme Adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Masterpiece That Tells a Tale of a Misunderstood Girl Who Kills a King and Meets a Queen and Don’t Forget OOOO-Gong-Chi-Gong-Sh’-Gon-Make-It-Daddy, and That It Ain’t So Bad After All.”