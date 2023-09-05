That’s a lot of pressure to place on an evening out. The pandemic may have made us fussier and more demanding as a theatergoing culture; certainly, the explosion of streaming services over the past several years has conditioned consumers to sampling fare at their own convenience.
In this increasingly finicky era — borne out by data showing attendance has declined since the shutdowns — the stakes in what theaters decide to offer audiences grow ever higher. With all this in mind, I offer some guidance on fall productions that provide a decent chance of meeting a discerning ticket-buyer’s expectations.
‘Swept Away’
Arena Stage, D.C. | Nov. 25-Dec. 30 | Find tickets
The folk-rock group the Avett Brothers ventures into theatrical waters with this original musical, inspired by their 2004 album, “Mignonette,” about a shipwreck off the coast of Africa in 1884. With financial assistance from outside producers, Arena Stage is putting on the show’s East Coast premiere in impressive fashion: The book is by playwright-screenwriter John Logan (“Red”) and the director is Broadway vet Michael Mayer (“Funny Girl”). A top-flight cast is being assembled, headed by John Gallagher Jr., a Tony winner for “Spring Awakening,” and Stark Sands, late of “& Juliet.”
Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. arenastage.org.
‘My Mama & the Full Scale Invasion’
Woolly Mammoth Theatre, D.C. | Sept. 11-Oct. 8 | Find tickets
Ukraine looms large in news coverage these days, but as yet it hasn’t managed to occupy much space on American stages. Woolly Mammoth Theatre is attempting to rectify that, with its world premiere of Ukrainian-born playwright Sasha Denisova’s tragicomedy, based on conversations with her own tough-minded mother in Kyiv. Denisova’s earlier satire, “The Gaaga,” about a child dreaming up a war crimes trial for Vladimir Putin, had its English-language premiere in June in a production in Cambridge, Mass., by Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre. This new play, starring Holly Twyford and directed by Yury Urnov, raises Denisova’s profile as a leading dramatic voice on Putin’s tragic war.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre, 641 D St. NW. woollymammoth.net.
‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’
St. James Theatre, New York | Begins Oct. 31 | Find tickets
If you missed it during its brief run in May at the Kennedy Center, as part of the Broadway Center Stage series, you’ll be able to catch it now — center stage on Broadway. The arts center’s revival of Eric Idle and John Du Prez’s “Spamalot,” directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, is the first production from the series to travel up Interstate 95 to Times Square. If the free-flowing zaniness makes the trip, too, then your ticket’s QR code holds the key to joy. Thankfully, a passel of gifted mischief-makers — including Michael Urie, James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater and Jimmy Smagula — are along for the ride as well.
St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St., New York. spamalotthemusical.com.
‘Monumental Travesties’
Mosaic Theater Company at Atlas Performing Arts Center, D.C. | Sept. 7-Oct. 1 | Find tickets
Multitasking artist Psalmayene 24 has become an ever more dynamic figure on Washington’s theater scene. He’s directing plays at numerous theaters and seeing his own plays staged at others. His latest, being produced by Mosaic Theater Company, is as vitally in the bloodstream of the city in which he works as one could imagine: the fate of a controversial statue on Capitol Hill that memorializes emancipation by depicting Abraham Lincoln and an enslaved person. The patronizing implications surrounding a White savior are considered in the drama, directed by Mosaic’s artistic director, Reginald L. Douglas.
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. mosaictheater.org.
‘Fat Ham’
Studio Theatre, D.C. | Begins Oct. 25 | Find tickets
James Ijames won a Pulitzer Prize for this clever, rambunctious comedy, modeled on a 400-year-old tragedy by a guy named Will. Here, Hamlet is a melancholy suburban prince named Juicy, in a Black family rocked by betrayal and fratricide and ghosts who pop out of backyard grills. Taylor Reynolds stages the D.C. premiere of Ijames’s play, which recently finished a well-received (and Tony-nominated) run at New York’s Roundabout Theatre Company, after a digital debut by Wilma Theater in Philadelphia.
Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. studiotheatre.org.
‘Here We Are’
The Shed, New York | Sept. 28-Jan. 7 | Find tickets
For several years before his death in 2021, Stephen Sondheim worked on what would be his final musical, adapted from the surrealist films of director Luis Buñuel: “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” and “The Exterminating Angel.” The project, with playwright David Ives writing the book, was an on-again, off-again affair. Now, at last, it’s officially on, in a world premiere at the Shed in Manhattan, directed by Joe Mantello and featuring an eye-popping cast: Bobby Cannavale, Amber Gray, Micaela Diamond, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Francois Battiste, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Tracie Bennett, David Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos. And with the great Jonathan Tunick crafting the orchestrations.
The Shed, 545 W. 30th St., New York. theshed.org.
‘Ragtime’
Signature Theatre, Arlington | Oct. 24-Jan. 7 | Find tickets
Admit it: You tear up, just a teensy-weensy bit, when the chords swell in “Wheels of a Dream,” the anthem exemplifying “Ragtime’s” shoulders-back, head-held-high celebration of the American polyglot experiment. Based on E.L. Doctorow’s sprawling bestseller, this 1998 musical, with a libretto by Terrence McNally, stands as composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens’s most monumental achievement. Overshadowed by a Broadway juggernaut that opened that same season — “The Lion King” — “Ragtime” has never attained the popular success its fans think it merits. Maybe Signature Theatre and director Matthew Gardiner will burnish its reputation further.
Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. sigtheatre.org.
‘Appropriate’
Helen Hayes Theater, New York | Begins Nov. 28 29 | Find tickets
This is the season a play by the uber-talented Branden Jacobs-Jenkins finally takes a bow on Broadway, and it’s a dandy. “Appropriate,” directed by Lila Neugebauer, is Jacobs-Jenkins’s scabrously mischievous satire about a nasty White family gathering to pick over the bones of their dead patriarch’s Southern estate. The secrets bared illuminate a host of sins — a process made all the more intriguing by the playwright’s own upbringing as a Black artist. (The title, invoked as a verb, provides some hints to the author’s intent.) Sarah Paulson stars in the Second Stage Theater production as one of the more dyspeptic relatives.
Helen Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St., New York. 2st.com.
‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’
Lucille Lortel Theatre, New York | Oct. 30-Jan. 7 | Find tickets
Speaking of secrets, why does Aubrey Plaza — erstwhile star of “Parks and Recreation,” “Emily the Criminal” and “The White Lotus” — always convey the impression that she knows something important that you don’t? That enigmatic gift now gets to sparkle in the light of the stage, in a revival off-Broadway of John Patrick Shanley’s 1983 confessional drama. Director Jeff Ward guides Plaza and Christopher Abbott through the emotional twists of Shanley’s pas de deux, set in a New York bar.
Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St., New York. dannyandthedeepbluesea.com.
‘The Wiz’
National Theatre, D.C. | Oct. 24-29 | Find tickets
The revival of this pop take on “The Wizard of Oz” makes a stop in D.C. (after a Baltimore debut) before eventually easing on up the road to Broadway. With direction by Schele Williams and choreography by JaQuel Knight — perhaps best known for Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” — this family-friendly musical gives Oz a Motown remake. And if you go, please explain to the kids that there was an Oz long before there was a “Wicked.”
National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. broadwayatthenational.com.