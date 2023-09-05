If you missed it during its brief run in May at the Kennedy Center, as part of the Broadway Center Stage series, you’ll be able to catch it now — center stage on Broadway. The arts center’s revival of Eric Idle and John Du Prez’s “Spamalot,” directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, is the first production from the series to travel up Interstate 95 to Times Square. If the free-flowing zaniness makes the trip, too, then your ticket’s QR code holds the key to joy. Thankfully, a passel of gifted mischief-makers — including Michael Urie, James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater and Jimmy Smagula — are along for the ride as well.