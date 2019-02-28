

In a photo from 1960, George Balanchine works with dancers Jillana and Francisco Moncion. (AP)

One of George Balanchine’s former ballerinas has filed legal action contending that the choreographer’s legacy is in jeopardy.

Susan Gluck, a trustee of the George Balanchine Trust, which administers the rights to perform Balanchine’s ballets, filed a petition Thursday in the surrogate court of the state of New York seeking a full accounting of the financial management of the trust. She danced in the company from 1978 to 1986.



Gluck’s petition landed on the same day that New York City Ballet, the renowned company that Balanchine founded, made its long-awaited announcement that Jonathan Stafford would be its new artistic director, with former ballerina Wendy Whelan taking on the new position of associate artistic director.

[After a year of upheaval, New York City Ballet names new leadership team]

Balanchine’s longtime secretary, Barbara Horgan, established the trust after the choreographer died in 1983, as the repository of the rights to his works. She is a target of Gluck’s petition, which charges that actions taken by Horgan and other trustees “threaten to tarnish Mr. Balanchine’s legacy.”

The trust, which Horgan set up in 1987, is the treasury of one of the world’s greatest collections of masterpieces, among them the mysterious, romantic ballet “Serenade,” the spare, sharp-edged “The Four Temperaments” and Balanchine’s highly popular version of “The Nutcracker.”

In his will, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, Balanchine parceled out the rights to his ballets among many dancers and friends. These beneficiaries include Horgan, choreographer Jerome Robbins and ballerinas Karin von Aroldingen, Tanaquil Le Clercq, Patricia McBride and Suzanne Farrell. Balanchine didn’t seem to want any single power over his works. For unknown reasons, he left none of his dances to NYCB.

Gluck alleges in her petition that “over the span of 20 years, Horgan has leveraged the trust to consolidate her power over Mr. Balanchine’s works and maximize her income to the detriment of other trust beneficiaries.” Gluck further accuses Horgan of crafting “a web of partnerships” that led to more income than she was entitled to.



Neither Horgan nor anyone at the trust office immediately returned calls and messages seeking comment.



Versatile and prolific, Balanchine modernized ballet, and his works are in high demand by ballet companies around the world. He created so many vastly different ballets that companies from Russia’s Bolshoi to small regional troupes such as the Washington Ballet and college dance programs can find a piece that suits them. They all have to ask the Balanchine Trust for permission and licenses to dance them. Licensing fees are then parceled out to the various beneficiaries in Balanchine’s will.

This is the core of Gluck’s concern, she said in an interview Thursday — that the money is not being properly paid to the beneficiaries.



“We have a duty of loyalty to the beneficiaries,” said Gluck, who added that she is not a beneficiary and has no financial stake in the trust. “Balanchine gave his ballets to certain people, and those people trusted us to oversee them. I care that the beneficiaries are treated fairly and impartially, and we can’t do that without this financial information.

“It’s not an unusual thing to ask for,” she added. “As a trustee I have a right to a full accounting and access to the ledgers.”

Gluck said that she asked to see the trust’s ledgers more than a year ago and that she put her request in writing but that her requests were denied or ignored.

“If you have a body of work that’s exceptional and really important, you want to make sure it’s being managed properly and in good faith and that no one is taken advantage of,” she said. “Let’s make sure it’s being managed in the utmost high-quality fashion, because it’s such an important part of the artistic history of this art form and of the country.”

Peggy McGlone contributed to this story.