

Michael Mael is leaving the Washington Ballet in June. (Scott Suchman/Scott Suchman)

A day after the Washington Ballet’s sold-out performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” ended, Executive Director Michael Mael has announced that after 18 months on the job, he’s leaving as of June 30.

“I’m at the age where I need some balance,” said Mael, 62.

“The ballet needs someone who is all in. Somebody who is at every single performance and every single donor event and social event,” he added. “And that’s not where I am in my life.”

[The Washington Ballet awakens with a lavish, triumphant ‘Sleeping Beauty’

]

Mael first joined the ballet as a consultant, after stepping down as executive director of the Washington National Opera in July 2017.

He arrived as a change agent, said Washington Ballet board chair Jean-Marie Fernandez, “to help us out of what was becoming crisis mode for us.”



That crisis was a $3 million debt, which Mael says was left behind when the ballet brought in star ballerina Julie Kent to replace longtime artistic director-choreographer Septime Webre.

[Washington Ballet is struggling with empty seats and a $3 million debt. What will turn it around?

]

“I’ve set the organization on a stable foundation and a course for moving forward,” Mael said. The ballet has a budget of $13.5 million, including its affiliated Washington School of Ballet, he said. “The debt is not retired. We still owe money, about $2 million, and a mortgage on the house next door,” where Kent and her husband, associate artistic director Victor Barbee, reside, adjacent to the company’s headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue NW. Mael said in fiscal year 2019 he expects the ballet will see a small surplus.



Last fall the Washington Ballet received a loan of $1.5 million from the Lois and Richard England Family Foundation to start paying down its debt, and it received a $1 million grant from the D.C. government this year, said Fernandez, the board chair.

A search for Mael’s replacement is underway, she said.



“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wish he’d stay longer,” said Fernandez, “but there were no pretenses about how long he would stay.”

Read more by Sarah L. Kaufman:

Former ballerina takes legal action against managers of Balanchine’s ballets

After a year of upheaval, New York City Ballet names new leadership team