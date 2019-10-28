It’s too often the case that the “issue” plays Arena mounts don’t live up to the vitality of the subjects at hand. As commendable as it is that the company wants to showcase new work on contemporary trends and problems, these pieces too frequently have as their chief virtue only an earnest desire to spotlight current or recent events. I’m thinking of plays like “Roe” and “Kleptocracy” and “Intelligence,” all of which felt right for Washington, except that none of them added much more emotional context than a glance at Wikipedia accomplishes.

“Right to Be Forgotten” is another entry in this vein, a drama that adheres to a formula so well-traveled that you can see the wear in its treads: Start with a ripped-from-the-headlines dilemma and complicated main character; stir in conflicted romantic partner; add feisty legal crusader and corrupt opponent; wait 60 minutes; see sparks fly. For seasoning, sprinkle in such themes as the fragility of reputation and the indelible stain of an Internet scarlet letter.

Here, the “victim” is one Derril Lark (John Austin), a man in his mid-20s who a decade earlier stalked a fellow high school student (Guadalupe Campos) and ended up branded a predator on an anonymous blog. The posting went viral and Derril’s life has been a living hell ever since. As played by Austin, socially awkward Derril seems a nice enough young man, but the extent of his troubling adolescent acts remains murky; it’s left to an audience member to decide whether the punishment — a vicious level of eternal hostility online that thwarts his career and haunts his relationships — fits the crime.

In Arena’s Cradle, the procedural aspects of “Right to Be Forgotten” unfold, with the title framing the debate: Can a statute of limitations be imposed on Web condemnation? Does a reformed individual have recourse to see a bad act deleted from the Cloud? This variation on a long-standing conundrum of the media age — “Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?” a Reagan administration official accused of corruption once asked — surely has dramatic potential.

But for the stage, these inquiries require a few interesting zigs and zags. Otherwise, an audience catches on too quickly to the plot, and we start correctly guessing where the next step takes us. That’s the unfortunate consequence in this play, and it proves pretty lethal to its public-service intentions.

The director leans into the wisecracky tone in the writing, which weakens the sense that people are actually conversing believably. It’s hard to imagine a lawyer working on behalf of such a distraught client behaving in the cavalier way Melody Butiu’s Marta does; the portrayal almost makes a joke of activist impulses. And some of the tactics ascribed to Marta, in her dealings with a seriously compromised legal opponent (Rachel Felstein) and Michigan’s ethically derelict attorney general (Edward O’Blenis) are out-and-out ludicrous. (Ivania Stack’s costumes for the lawyers may be a bit glamorous, but at least they have appeal for the eye.)

The play’s most successful aspect has to do with Campos’s Eve, whose life, too, has been upended in the aftermath of Derril’s creepy and menacing behavior. Eve gets her chance to spell it out for Derril, who listens sympathetically and apologizes profusely. But it is Eve’s pain, and the trusting pact with the world that was broken for her by Derril, that feels like the far more important matter. The laws indeed may want to find methods of granting digital mercy to the Derrils of the world. On this disappointing occasion, though, you may want to know more about what society has to offer the Eves.

Right to Be Forgotten, by Sharyn Rothstein. Directed by Seema Sueko. Set, Paige Hathaway; lighting, Adam Honoré; sound, Andre Pluess; projections, Shawn Duan. With Shubhangi Kuchibhotla. About 90 minutes. $82-$105. Through Nov. 10 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. 202-488-3300. arenastage.org.

