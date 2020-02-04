Purchases are limited to eight tickets per household for the 14-week run in the 2,300-seat Opera House. Ticket prices will be released before the sale. Purchases can be made online, in person at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600 or 800-444-1324. To buy tickets online, patrons will need to have a kennedy-center.org account, which they’re encouraged to set up in advance.

There will be 40 $10 orchestra tickets offered for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the run, a center spokesman said.

“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is based on the biography by Ron Chernow. The show took Washington by storm in the summer of 2018.

This summer, the Kennedy Center will host the “Philip” cast, featuring Joseph Morales as Hamilton, Marcus Choi as George Washington, Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr and Stephanie Jae Park as Eliza Hamilton. The 2018 tour featured the “Angelica” cast.

The movie version of the blockbuster — with its original Broadway cast — will hit theaters in October 2021.