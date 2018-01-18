Until Nancy Robinette enters, about an hour into the proceedings, nothing of much dramatic urgency occurs in “Everything Is Illuminated,” a rather anemic stage adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer’s 2002 bestseller about a young American writer’s quest to find his grandfather’s Holocaust savior.

Robinette plays an elderly Ukrainian woman who may or may not be the person Billy Finn’s Jonathan is seeking, and her delicate, ethereal performance adds to the evening in Theater J’s Goldman Theater a desperately needed soupcon of mystery. Soon enough, though, the actress’s work is complete, and Simon Block’s play, directed with stolid solemnity by Aaron Posner, returns to its initial form, as a sort of cobbled-together book report for the stage.

Fans of Foer’s novel will doubtless forgive some of the choppier aspects of Block’s version, as it strives to integrate the pieces of a binary narrative. Jonathan’s visit in the late 1990s to rural Ukraine, to look for the remnants of a shtetl the Nazis and their local collaborators liquidated a half-century earlier, is narrated not by Jonathan but in the broken English of Alex (Alex Alferov), the young Ukrainian who with his own ornery grandfather (Eric Hissom) serves as Jonathan’s barely adequate guide. The story of the trip alternates with scenes from a novel Jonathan is writing about imagined life in the village of his ancestors in the late 18th century, encompassing the brutal fate of a beautiful young Jewish woman (Daven Ralston).

The engine of the play takes far too long to start humming. The excessively embroidered scenes of an uncomfortable excursion, during which Jonathan seems oddly slow to pick up on the anti-Semitic vibes of the grandfather, do too little to bind us meaningfully to Jonathan’s search. And the surfeit of literary devices employed here — as in having the characters in Jonathan’s novel-in-progress speaking directly to him — diffuse rather than help to focus the power of the evening’s emotional arc. The process, too, of having Alex act as unreliable translator between his grandfather and Jonathan quickly becomes laborious. Among the curious lapses is a dog (named Sammy Davis Jr. Jr.) that accompanies the men on the road trip, and which unaccountably disappears halfway through.

Paige Hathaway’s set of wooden platforms, backed by a massive set of shelves that will figure in the second act, doesn’t add much visual interest. The performances are for the most part workmanlike, with Hissom contributing a commendably unlikable turn as an old man whose miserable countenance is at last explained in a confession that doesn’t so much redeem him as justify the air of gloom he spreads everywhere.

As “Everything is Illuminated” reaffirms, good books are often best experienced in the versions their authors originally conceive them.

Everything is Illuminated, adapted by Simon Block from the novel by Jonathan Safran Foer. Directed by Aaron Posner. Set, Paige Hathaway; costumes, Kendra Rai; lighting, Jesse Belsky; sound and original music, Palmer Hefferan; production stage manager, Becky Reed. About 2½ hours. $39-$69. Through Feb. 4 at D.C. Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th St. NW. Visit theaterj.org or call 202-777-3210.