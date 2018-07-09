

Mindy Shaw with Sasha Olinick’s amused Albert Einstein in Marc Acito’s “Secrets of the Universe.” (DJ Corey)

The universe of made of gas, which leads Albert Einstein to a groaner of a flatulence joke in Marc Acito’s “Secrets of the Universe (and Other Songs).” Acito’s Einstein is a connoisseur of comedy — the play begins in German, with Einstein profoundly wondering why some Disney characters don’t wear pants — and the physicist looks for laughs at every opportunity. He theorizes that humor tells us about ourselves.

That inquisitive optimism has been the philosophy at Hub Theatre, too, which is producing this premiere with the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia. The troupe gravitates toward an easy-to-swallow blend of smarts and sentiment; the work usually has warmth. It’s true of “Secrets,” though the show doesn’t exactly shimmer with cosmic radiance in its feather-light portrait of the friendship between Einstein and singer Marian Anderson.

Einstein hosted Anderson when she was denied lodging in Princeton, N.J., in 1937, so Acito sets the play at Einstein’s house (Mindy Shaw plays the dour housekeeper) and peppers the chats with thoughts they don’t actually share with one another. Over the years they have lots to wrestle with: Is Einstein responsible for the carnage of the atomic bomb? Is Anderson doing enough to advance civil rights on her concert tours?

Acito doesn’t make his historical characters grapple with these matters, actually. They waltz and tiptoe, with Sasha Olinick leading as the jolly Einstein (who speaks with a rich-as-strudel German accent). Lolita Marie follows tentatively as Anderson; Marie is formal and composed, which captures the difference between them.

“You see what I did there?” Olinick’s freestyling Einstein often says to her, trying to explain his jokes.

They bond because they’re both good souls, which makes the script dramatically arid even with the slim subplot about Anderson’s accompanist, Kosti Vehanen, rendered by Acito as a closeted gay man discreetly directed to Princeton’s trysting places by the worldly Einstein. (Brian Keith MacDonald is appropriately understated as Vehanen.) Acito has intriguing characters on his hands and he develops a wry tone, but he doesn’t cook up much of a plot. The play’s lyrical subtitle is a tipoff about how wispy this gets.

The plain-looking show on Hub’s intimate stage is directed with an eye mainly toward the acting by Helen R. Murray, who departed as the company’s artistic director this spring to run an arts complex in Colorado. The likable, respected Hub is a small outfit tucked away in Fairfax, the sort of shoestring organization that often folds when a leader moves on. Second chapters are hard to write, but Matt Bassett is taking over and announcing the troupe’s 11th season soon.

Secrets of the Universe, by Marc Acito. Directed by Helen R. Murray. About 1 hour 50 minutes. Through July 29 at Hub Theatre, 9431 Silver King Ct., Fairfax. Tickets: $32. thehubtheatre.org.