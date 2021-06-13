Photography director Justin Chiet’s cameras seem to be everywhere in Signature’s larger space, the Max, with close-ups of footwork and wide views of production numbers on a stage standing in for the smoky late-night of a Harlem club. Dede Ayite’s costumes are glittering tributes to the sultry glamour of mid-century chanteuses, embodied here by Nova Y. Payton, applying her trademark belt to Fields and Jimmy McHugh’s “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” and Arlen and Koehler’s eternal “Stormy Weather.” Shayla S. Simmons infuses Sidney Easton and Ethel Waters’s offbeat “Go Back to Where You Stayed Last Night” with a juicy dose of manic comedy, and a haunting, wordless “Creole Love Call” by Ellington is sung in a gauzy, hypnotizing haze by Jennie Harney-Fleming.