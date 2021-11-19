Occasionally a few words in a voice-over pierce the syncopated rhythm of the drum. At one point we hear, “This is not war. It is the ending of the world.” At another, “I’ve killed, and been killed, and again I’ve killed.” An agitated and occasionally defiant emotional mood throughout is clear, even if the facts are not. Khan’s work is perhaps best understood as the cri de coeur of the forever outsider; “Xenos” is a Greek word that can mean stranger, foreigner or enemy. What he charts for us is the landscape of a tortured soul, where every avenue of repose or diversion — the chairs, the swing — is eventually removed, and he is left entirely alone.