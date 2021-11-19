Set against a harsh, barren landscape, “Xenos” presents a bleak view of humanity, and the hour-long excursion into the darkest corners of cruelty and despair hits you viscerally, often uncomfortably. The strain of experiencing it felt right in line with the worst moments of these past many months.
Khan leads an acclaimed contemporary dance company based in London, and his work has been performed by the English National Ballet and in the Opening Ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympic Games. Yet it’s clear from the outset that “Xenos” is deeply personal. It’s an exploration of his Bangladeshi identity and the plight of other colonized people. He’s merged his own story with archives of colonial soldiers fighting on behalf of the empire in World War I.
“Xenos” is billed as a solo work, but while Khan is the lone dancer, he is joined onstage by two musicians — a vocalist and a drummer, both with marvelous expressive range — and others who perform on a platform above the stage. Mirella Weingarten’s dramatic set design situates Khan on a parched, dusty hillside, rising upstage and draped ominously in lengths of rope. There’s a cluster of wooden chairs on one side, a rope swing on the other. Khan appears first in a white tunic and leggings, and later in a khaki soldier’s uniform.
Occasionally a few words in a voice-over pierce the syncopated rhythm of the drum. At one point we hear, “This is not war. It is the ending of the world.” At another, “I’ve killed, and been killed, and again I’ve killed.” An agitated and occasionally defiant emotional mood throughout is clear, even if the facts are not. Khan’s work is perhaps best understood as the cri de coeur of the forever outsider; “Xenos” is a Greek word that can mean stranger, foreigner or enemy. What he charts for us is the landscape of a tortured soul, where every avenue of repose or diversion — the chairs, the swing — is eventually removed, and he is left entirely alone.
The process is not easy to witness, but this is less a factor of the grim themes than of a difficulty in relating closely to Khan. He periodically has his back to the audience as he climbs the hill or moves along its summit, gesturing skyward while turned away from view. I interpret this as a desire to retain a sense of mystery and ambiguity, and these are indeed powerful qualities of “Xenos.” Yet Khan’s deliberate distancing prevents a fuller absorption of his experience.
Still, his performance is impressive for its intensity and commitment. The dance interest is richest at the beginning, when Khan whirls and stamps in sustained cyclones, stirring clouds of dust, in a blend of crisply controlled Indian kathak dance and a vigorous, writhing style of his own. He unwinds his strings of ankle bells; they drag behind him like chains. There’s the sound of explosions, barking dogs and a storm of violins, saxophone and percussion. For a moment, the stage goes dark. Suddenly, the musicians are illuminated on their suspended platform: a heavenly vision, yet they’re playing the sounds of hell.
The set responds to Khan’s excitement and distress, but not benevolently. Furniture, rugs and other props are dragged away by unseen forces. At one point there’s an avalanche of stones, tumbling out of nowhere. Toward the end, the hill glows fiery red — Michael Hulls created the beautifully fierce lighting — and Khan, stripped nearly bare and caked in dust, has become one with the scorched environment that sought to bury him.
What “Xenos” lacks in narrative clarity it delivers in emotion and atmosphere, evoking the past, making it feel present and timeless, and brutally conveying the sense of humanity trapped in a misery of its own making. Khan has announced that this tour represents his final performances of “Xenos.” The toll upon the artist is no doubt deep.
Akram Khan Company Through Saturday at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.