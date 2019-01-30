

James Whiteside in the American Ballet Theatre’s “Harlequinade.” (Marty Sohl)

True love is nothing to laugh at, and yet when Harlequin expressed his passion for Columbine, the devotion came with a side of drollness. When this motley-clad jester lept in ardor, his feet batted the air with manic enthusiasm. When he clasped his hands near his heart, his arms rocked back and forth like a cradle gone berserk. When he serenaded his beloved, his fingers were like spaghetti on the mandolin strings.

In the physicality of Harlequin, graceful movement melds with comedy, generating some of the more inspired passages in “Harlequinade,” a diverting, sometimes workmanlike, frequently funny American Ballet Theatre comedic work at the Kennedy Center Opera House through Feb. 3. A co-production with Australian Ballet, the reconstruction of the work by legendary choreographer Marius Petipa features staging and additional choreography by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, one of ballet’s leading contemporary choreographers.

The result is an evening-length “Harlequinade” that is rarely exciting on a pure-dance level, but is colorful and spry. A couple of its comic passages are delightful.

Originally premiered (in Petipa’s version, “Les Millions d’Arlequin”) in St. Petersburg in 1900 and first seen in Ratmansky’s version in New York in 2018, “Harlequinade” draws on the tradition of commedia dell’arte, the seminal popular-theater tradition that emerged in Italy in the 16th century. At the heart of commedia were its stock clown characters (including Harlequin), who frequently faced off against characters of higher social status.

“Harlequinade” nods to this dynamic with its tale of the moneyless Harlequin, whose courtship of Columbine is rejected by her father, who wants her to marry the wealthy Léandre. With the bumbling servant Pierrot attempting to carry out the father’s orders, and Pierrot’s wife, Pierrette, scheming to aid the couple, farcical escapades unspool.

Fear not: A Good Fairy will give Harlequin a magical slapstick, which will provoke a divertissement-jammed marriage celebration.

Commedia’s distinctive masks and costumes have long inspired visual artists, so no surprise that’s the case here. Taking inspiration from the original designs by Orest Allegri and Ivan Vsevolozhsky, Robert Perdziola designed the sets and splendid costumes for this production. The eye-catching garb includes Harlequin’s diamond-pattern motley, Pierrot’s white clown attire (with sleeves so long they hide his hands), and vibrant outfits for capering plebeians (apparel with card-suit patterns, for instance) and bourgeois folk.



Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in “Harlequinade.” (Marty Sohl)

The music by Riccardo Drigo (who composed scores for ballets by Petipa and others, starting in the 19th century) often has a generic-story-ballet feel, but it gets the job done, with strains of larking-about exuberance and triumphant joyousness. Like the music, the choreography often has a garden-variety stamp: In Act I, against the townscape backdrop, Masked Couples configure and reconfigure, and bob up and down, in predictably festive lines. In Act II, set in a grand hall, numerous children go through manageable celebratory paces, providing the requisite so-adorable factor. (The admittedly talented children are students at the Washington School of Ballet.)

Still, there are standout moments. In addition to the zesty Harlequin sequences channeled by James Whiteside, Tuesday’s performance included brilliant comic work by Duncan Lyle (portraying the foppish Léandre) and Connor Holloway and Tyler Maloney (depicting Léandre’s sycophantic lackeys). This gem of a scene ended with Léandre collapsed on the cobblestones, pretending to be resting.

Stella Abrera’s pert, flitting, sharp-edged Pierrette abounded in personality and contrasted piquantly with Thomas Forster’s floppy, clowning Pierrot. The role of Columbine is relatively bland, especially in Act I, but Isabella Boylston was able to display some elegance and mystique in the Act II divertissement that depicts Columbine as a lark.

With its all-out lightheartedness, “Harlequinade” is perhaps not too far removed from cheerful fluff. But its commedia borrowings lend it a valuable tinge of anarchic darkness. Ratmansky researched Petipa’s choreography by studying records found in the Harvard Theatre Collection, and these historical bona fides lend the ballet additional interest.

The production sometimes displays an irreverent, almost self-deprecating quality that can be endearing.

If you can laugh at yourself, you have the audience on your side.

American Ballet Theatre performs “Harlequinade.” Through Feb. 3 at the Kennedy Center Opera House. $39-$199. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.