“Le Corsaire” fairly bursts with virtuosic showpieces and spirited good times, but it’s also the most inane work in the classical canon.

If the glitzy depiction of human trafficking doesn’t make you cringe, how about its parade of deplorable ethnic stereotypes, starting with turbaned Turks ogling female captives at a slave market? Popular for its flamboyance and passionate love duets, “Le Corsaire” hasn’t aged well in terms of its plot points, and its 19th-century conventions feel crass to a contemporary perspective. The music doesn't much help; the score has been stitched together over the years from five composers.

This is all a lot of weight for the dancers to overcome. Fortunately for Kennedy Center audiences, Tuesday’s opening of the Mariinsky Ballet’s production, which continues through Sunday, was salvaged by high-caliber performances. The chief interest was 18-year-old ingenue Maria Khoreva, who unfolded her much-talked-about gifts in the leading role of Medora, the Greek maiden who rescues shipwrecked pirate Conrad (Timur Askerov), igniting their romance and touching off the outlaw ad­ven­ture that whips them around the Mediterranean and back.

A Mariinsky member for less than a year, Khoreva has attained the second-highest rank of first soloist. If you know any young ballet students, chances are they follow her on Instagram, where she is celebrity, and for good reason. She is acutely photogenic and personable — a character trait that came through in her performance Tuesday — and her ballerina instruments are extreme: long, thin limbs, maximum flexibility and unshakable control throughout a lightweight physique.

On the evidence of her sweet, musical and large-scale Medora, a role she began performing just last month, Khoreva has a promising career ahead. She didn’t struggle with any aspect of technique, though the demands are large in this ballet, and her emotional commitment was unwavering. After her pas de trois with Askerov and Kimin Kim as Ali, the slave (typing out that designation is beyond ridiculous, no?), Khoreva hadn’t yet straightened up from her bow when she turned toward Askerov with a look of profound care, and the next beat of the story was underway before the applause and cheers had ended.

Naturally, given her youth, Khoreva is still a work in progress. She doesn’t connect deliberately to the audience through a strength of character, though her slight reserve is preferable to any obviously trumped-up manner. Rather than a force of personality, it’s Khoreva’s freedom that captivates, not only her unhinged limbs, but also the lively responsiveness in her torso and the harmonious, natural way she uses her head and neck. A dancer that flexible can also be weak, or unconsciously rigid in counterpoise, but throughout Khoreva’s body there is a sense of spiraling, smoothly controlled flow. Perhaps that’s an echo of her early training in rhythmic gymnastics. She didn’t enter the prestigious Vaganova Academy, feeder school for the Mariinsky, until she was 10, a couple of years later than typical.



Khoreva began attracting attention even before graduating. While still a Vaganova student, she was tapped for the leading role of Terpsichore in a Mariinsky production of Balanchine’s “Apollo.” Symbolizing the continuity between Balanchine’s training at the St. Petersburg institution and his flowering in America, Khoreva danced in “Apollo” last fall in New York, at the multi-company series “Balanchine: The City Center Years.”

In Tuesday’s “Le Corsaire,” she was flanked by a first-rate cast. Kim is one of ballet’s great jumpers, with a lightness and lift that can still your breathing. Askerov is an expansive dancer, who like Khoreva takes up space grandly. Yet he skimped on the details; his Conrad hit a single note of triumphant heroism and stuck with it. As Gulnara, Medora’s friend and fellow captive, Nadezhda Batoeva brought the most poignancy to her performance.

The Mariinsky’s “Le Corsaire” is a bright spectacle, from the billowing waves and driving rain that engulf the stage at the beginning to the lavish sets draped in gold, red and other brilliant colors. Yet the story of slave escapes and outwitted slave traders is, even by ballet standards, implausible as well as distasteful, and the evening moves from one corny scene to another. Don’t get me wrong: The many episodes of pure dancing are magnificent. I would be just as happy to see them without all the other encumbrances, as excerpts. (Of course, that’s already the case with the famed display uniting Medora and Ali, typically performed as a pas de deux.)

Yet the major companies, especially when they arrive on these shores, keep cycling through a limited set of story ballets, as if ballet as a long-form, evening-length narrative art had stopped in the mid-20th century. (It didn’t.) With all the hand-wringing over aging audiences, and with young, sensational stars on their hands — stars who on their own are attracting new fans through social media — ballet companies can do better than return to the most troubled elements of the past.

The Mariinsky Ballet performs “Le Corsaire” at the Kennedy Center Opera House through Sunday, with cast changes. $49-$209. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.

