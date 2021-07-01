Such an exercise could be invasive or cringe-inducing. But the cards guide participants so gently through the sessions lasting about 45 minutes, and the communication that they provoke can be so sweet and surprising that it all comes across as a joyful resetting of one’s bearings for being out in the world. If you’re on social media, you know how caustic and unfeeling the exchanges can be. This “Encounter” is a reminder that the faceless have faces. Recognizing the dignity and the whimsy and some of the history of one other human may help, if you try to imagine the same qualities in everyone.