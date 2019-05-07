

“Jubilee” at Arena Stage, canceled for a week: Lisa Arrindell, from left, Jaysen Wright, Katherine Alexis Thomas, Zonya Love, Greg Watkins and Shaleah Adkisson. (Margot Schulman)

Arena Stage announced Tuesday it is canceling performances of “Jubilee,” an a cappella musical inspired by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, through Sunday. The reason is actor illness, the company said.

Arena Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko declined to name the actor, citing privacy concerns. But the performer is slated to be back in the show when performances resume May 14. The first canceled performance was the evening show on May 5 (the show opened April 26).

“The vocal work is so intricate, and it’s a true ensemble,” Sueko said. “When the health issue came up and we explored options, we decided the best thing for the art and artists involved is to give time for healing so the company can work together.”

“Jubilee” features more than three dozen gospel and spiritual tunes, including such standards as “Wade in the Water” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” The show, with a cast of 13, runs 2 hours 15 minutes with an intermission. There are book scenes and monologues, but Sueko said the majority of the show is sung.

“A cappella singing is demanding,” Sueko said. “So it’s not like an assembly line where you can pull somebody out and put somebody in.”

The company did not initially hire understudies, but is auditioning performers now. “Since it’s a world premiere, it was a very dynamic process of discovering what the demands of the show would be and how much music would be in,” Sueko said. “Where the show landed with the amount of singing became more and more known closer to opening.”

The show is written and directed by Tazewell Thompson, a theater and opera director and formerly an associate artistic director at Arena; “Jubilee” is his 20th show for the troupe. The performance is based on the history of the student group at Nashville’s Fisk University, which has been performing and touring since 1871. In 2008, President George W. Bush presented the organization with the National Medal of Arts. In 1993, the president of the Washington Fisk Alumni Association told The Washington Post, “They have managed to preserve the way the songs were sung 100 or so years ago.”

Patrons can exchange tickets for a performance later in the run, which has been extended by a week, through June 9. Ticket holders who can’t attend an alternate performance will get a refund.