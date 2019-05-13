Arena Stage claimed seven trophies for four shows at Monday night’s Helen Hayes Awards at the Anthem, where the prizes for Washington-area theater were liberally spread out.
Arena’s revival of the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes” took four awards, including wins for Corbin Bleu’s silky lead performance and for Parker Esse’s choreography. Yet the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s revival of Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot” emerged at the end of the night to nab top honors as outstanding musical.
“I felt ‘Camelot’ was for a moment,” director Alan Paul said of the uplifting show about a troubled kingdom, “and I’m glad you did, too.”
That was on the Hayes side of a ledger that groups Washington-area professional theater productions into camps labeled “Hayes” (shows with mostly Equity casts, which typically means productions by larger companies) and “Helen” (shows with mostly non-Equity casts). “Fly by Night,” a folk-pop musical set during the 1965 Northeast blackout, cruised to four “Helen” awards, claiming the outstanding-musical nod and a win for Kathryn Chase Bryer’s direction.
But no show really dominated the night. The top “Helen” play was Constellation Theatre Company’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s “Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce” (director Nick Martin also won). The top “Hayes” play was the production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s violent newsroom crisis drama “Gloria” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, which also notched two wins, with director Kip Fagan tying with Eric Rosen for the Paula Vogel drama “Indecent” at Arena.
Maria Rizzo was as big a winner as anyone, snaring the award for supporting actress in a Hayes musical in “Anything Goes” and for her leading turn as Roxie Hart in the Keegan Theatre’s Helen-categorized revival of “Chicago.” Rizzo’s lead win was a tie with Debora Crabbe of the musical version of “As You Like It,” also at Keegan (ties are commonplace at the Hayes Awards). Natsu Onoda Power also won twice, for script adaptation and set design (with co-winner Danny Carr’s projections) in “The Lathe of Heaven” from Spooky Action Theatre and Georgetown University.
“Lathe” was one of several winners from last winter’s citywide Women’s Voices Theatre Festival. That list included Erika Rose, named outstanding lead actress in a play (Helen) for Caleen Sinnette Jennings’s solo show “Queens Girl in Africa” at Mosaic Theatre Company. In a rarity, since the awards recognize work that came and went in the previous calendar year, Rose can be seen now in a new staging of “Queens Girl in Africa” through June 23 at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre.
Long dubbed “the drama prom,” the typically high-spirited gala ceremony was hosted by actor-director Rick Hammerly and actress Felicia Curry. They presided over a largely efficient event, with the train of awards slowing only toward the end of its nearly three hours.
In previously announced awards, Ally Theatre Company was named outstanding emerging troupe, and the annual Hayes Tribute — which has increasingly focused on local artists instead of out-of-town celebs — was bestowed on Jennifer L. Nelson, a longtime writer-director-performer who began her career in 1972 with Arena’s outreach organization, Living Stage. For more than a decade, Nelson headed the now-defunct African Continuum Theater Company, at the time D.C.’s only professional black troupe. She won a 1997 Hayes award for her script “Torn From the Headlines,” and her 2017 staging of “The Gospel at Colonus” was a hit for WSC Avant Bard.
Nelson’s largely inspired acceptance speech included a lament about how seldom she was hired to direct around town. “I’m a really good director,” she said, going “off the cuff,” as she put it, to be frank. “Think of diversifying the entire field.” The theme was repeated in speech after speech crediting someone for thinking outside the box and giving an unknown a break.
In another rarity — a sad one — the in-memoriam segment remembering artists who died in the past year included one of the evening’s winners. Darius Smith, who was named for his musical direction of “The Wiz” at Ford’s Theatre, died this winter at 36. Nova Y. Payton sang a soaring Smith song, “The Explosion,” during the memorial video montage.
“Thank you, Darius,” Hasani Allen said, beginning his acceptance as outstanding supporting actor in a Hayes musical for “The Wiz.” “Thank you, Darius Smith.”
The big-ticket visiting productions last year were current Tony nominees for best musical “Beetlejuice” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” but neither was nominated for the “visiting” award. (“Hamilton,” touring at the Kennedy Center last summer, sportingly declined to participate.) The victor was The Second City’s “She the People” at Woolly Mammoth, while Ephraim Sykes of “Ain’t Too Proud” earned the outstanding-performer (visiting production) nod.
The Helen Hayes Awards are administered by Theatre Washington and determined by more than three dozen judges. The judges are grouped on panels that are subdivided into Helen and Hayes camps and further divided by musicals and plays; new works get their own panel of judges. In 2018, 208 professional productions were eligible in 47 competitive categories.
The full list of 2019 Helen Hayes Awards:
James MacArthur Award for outstanding supporting actor in a play — Helen
Ryan Tumulty, “Flood City,” Theater Alliance
James MacArthur Award for outstanding supporting actor in a play — Hayes
Kim Sullivan, “Familiar,” Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Outstanding supporting actress in a musical — Helen
Caroline Wolfson, “Fly by Night,” 1st Stage
Outstanding supporting actress in a musical — Hayes
Maria Rizzo, “Anything Goes,” Arena Stage
Outstanding supporting actor in a musical — Helen
DeCarlo Raspberry, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Outstanding supporting actor in a musical — Hayes
Hasani Allen, “The Wiz,” Ford’s Theatre
Outstanding sound design — Helen
Roc Lee, “The Lathe of Heaven,” Spooky Action Theater and Georgetown University
Outstanding sound design — Hayes
Ken Travis, “Camelot,” Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding costume design — Helen
Erik Teague, “The Trial,” Synetic Theater
Outstanding costume design — Hayes
Kara Harmon, “The Wiz,” Ford’s Theatre
Alejo Vietti, “Anything Goes,” Arena Stage
Outstanding musical direction — Helen
Britt Bonney, “Girlfriend,” Signature Theatre
Jake Null, “Chicago,” Keegan Theatre
Outstanding musical direction — Hayes
Darius Smith, “The Wiz,” Ford’s Theatre
Outstanding choreography in a musical — Helen
Rachel Leigh Dolan, “Chicago,” Keegan Theatre
Outstanding choreography in a musical — Hayes
Parker Esse, “Anything Goes,” Arena Stage
Outstanding choreography in a play — Helen
Irina Tsikurishvili, “Sleepy Hollow,” Synetic Theater
Outstanding choreography in a play — Hayes
Stephanie Paul, “The Wolves,” Studio Theatre
Outstanding supporting actress in a play — Helen
Mary Myers, “45 Plays for 45 Presidents,” NextStop Theatre Company
Tuyet Thi Pham, “The Small Room at the Top of the Stairs,” Spooky Action Theater
Outstanding supporting actress in a play — Hayes
Cheryl Lynn Bruce, “Familiar,” Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Outstanding ensemble in a musical — Helen
“Fly by Night,” 1st Stage
Outstanding ensemble in a musical — Hayes
“The Scottsboro Boys,” Signature Theatre
Outstanding production — theater for young audiences
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Imagination Stage
Outstanding original play or musical adaptation
Natsu Onoda Power, “The Lathe of Heaven,” Spooky Action Theater and Georgetown University
Charles MacArthur Award for outstanding original new play or musical
Heather Raffo, “Noura,” Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding visiting production
The Second City’s “She the People,” Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Outstanding performer — visiting production
Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Kennedy Center
Outstanding ensemble in a play — Helen
“The Frederick Douglass Project,” Solas Nua
Outstanding ensemble in a play — Hayes
“The Wolves,” Studio Theatre
Outstanding direction in a play — Helen
Nick Martin, “Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce,” Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding direction in a play — Hayes
Kip Fagan, “Gloria,” Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Eric Rosen, “Indecent,” Arena Stage
Outstanding direction in a musical — Helen
Kathryn Chase Bryer, “Fly by Night,” 1st Stage
Outstanding direction in a musical — Hayes
Tina Landau, “Dave,” Arena Stage
Outstanding lead actor in a musical — Helen
Jimmy Mavrikes, “Girlfriend,” Signature Theatre
Outstanding lead actor in a musical — Hayes
Corbin Bleu, “Anything Goes,” Arena Stage
Outstanding lead actress in a play — Helen
Regina Aquino, “The Events,” Theater Alliance
Outstanding lead actress in a play — Hayes
Erika Rose, “Queens Girl in Africa,” Mosaic Theater Company
Outstanding lighting design — Helen
Brian S. Allard, “Titus Andronicus,” Synetic Theater
Outstanding lighting design — Hayes
Robert Wierzel, “Camelot,” Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding set design — Helen
Natsu Onoda Power (set designer), Danny Carr (projection designer), “The Lathe of Heaven,” Spooky Action Theater and Georgetown University
Outstanding set design — Hayes
Emily Lotz, “The Princess & The Pauper: A Bollywood Tale,” Imagination Stage
Robert Prosky Award for outstanding lead actor in a play — Helen
Josh Adams, “The Events,” Theater Alliance
Matthew R. Wilson, “Swimming With Whales,” 1st Stage
Robert Prosky Award for outstanding lead actor in a play — Hayes
Eugene Lee, “Two Trains Running,” Arena Stage
Outstanding lead actress in a musical — Helen
Debora Crabbe, “As You Like It,” Keegan Theatre
Maria Rizzo, “Chicago,” Keegan Theatre
Outstanding lead actress in a musical — Hayes
Natascia Diaz, “Passion,” Signature Theatre
Outstanding production in a musical — Helen
“Fly by Night,” 1st Stage
Outstanding production in a musical — Hayes
“Camelot,” Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding production in a play — Helen
“Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce,” Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding production in a play — Hayes
“Gloria,” Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company