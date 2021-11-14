The markers of a nation dangerously divided against itself crop up time and again in these productions. “Caroline, or Change,” with book and lyrics by Tony Kushner and music by Jeanine Tesori, opens in the Lake Charles, La., of Kushner’s youth — with the central image of a Confederate statue on Fly Davis’s eye-filling set. I had to check back to see whether this wildly timely element was previously part of this 18-year-old musical, and gosh darn it if Kushner and Tesori had not prefigured the issue of removing symbols of the Civil War as a headline of the 2020s.