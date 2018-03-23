

Voltaire Wade-Greene, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Virgil Gadson and Vanessa Hudgens in the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage production of “In the Heights.” (Teresa Wood)

Is it cynicism or synergy that brings a big concert version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” to the Kennedy Center the weekend before “Hamilton” tickets go on general sale? Both, and audiences are snapping it up. The seven “Heights” performances at the Eisenhower Theater through Sunday sold out fast.

Washington waited nearly a decade to notice Miranda’s feel-good breakthrough, and this offering — the city’s third in a year as “Hamilton” finally rumbles our way — quickly breaks out of the “concert” format. The orchestra is onstage, but the actors are in costume and practically never with scores in hand. They’re far too busy dancing, and they know these roles cold.

This is the second presentation of the Kennedy Center’s new Broadway Center Stage series, and it feels like a well-financed work in progress. The marquee names aren’t as electrifying as the headliners of last month’s series launcher, “Chess,” but they pull their weight, especially Anthony Ramos as the young bodega owner and conscience of the barrio, Usnavi. Ana Villafañe (the original lead in Broadway’s “On Your Feet!”) has a glowing presence and voice as Nina, the neighborhood star who’s just dropped out of college, and Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical,” “Gigi”) sashays and maxes out the sex appeal as the aggressive Vanessa, who dreams of bigger things.

What director-choreographer Stephanie Klemons mainly wants to impress upon you is exuberance: the show is constantly on the move, with dancers twisting, slashing and popping to the salsa and hip-hop beats. The complicated music sounds a little slushy, though, with percussion distractingly trumping the brass-keyboards-guitar and the balmy, earthy rhythms often coming across as mechanical. If you caught the first-rate production last fall at the Olney Theatre Center (created with Round House Theatre) that director-choreographer Marcos Santana put together featuring original “Heights” alum Robin de Jesús, you’ll hear the difference. The music had a breezy, irresistible pulse, and the performance had soul. (Musically, the “Chess” performance was also more exacting.)



The cast of “In the Heights.” (Teresa Wood)

That’s not to say this “Heights” isn’t entertaining. Miranda’s unabashedly sentimental smooch to his roots is packed with entirely likable characters, and it’s good to be reminded of his ability to generate storytelling suspense in expansive musical numbers like “The Club” and “Carnaval del Barrio.” Klemons stages it full out, with the big cast filling two levels (there are scaffold-like platforms left and right) and moving with zest.

The bigger picture is where executive producer Jeffrey Finn is going with this program. It can only be good that the Kennedy Center is working out in the Broadway gym, pulling substantial talent together and figuring out how, say, to keep vocals on top of the mix (not all of Miranda’s fastball rhymes pop clearly here). This well-resourced initiative feels like a bridge. There are more interesting choices to be made in a series like this — next up is “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” — but you suspect there will be larger programming payoffs down the road.

In the Heights, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Directed and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons. Through Sunday at the Kennedy Center. $99-$250 (sold out). 202-488-3300 or kennedy-center.org.