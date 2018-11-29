

Elliot Edusah in Inua Ellams’s “Barber Shop Chronicles.” (Ryan Hartford)

Theater critic

You could easily overdo a comparison between Nigerian-born, London-based writer Inua Ellams and the late American dramatist August Wilson. But watching Ellams’s “Barber Shop Chronicles” this week at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater, you will be struck by parallels: the camaraderie of black men. More jokes and spats than plot. An 11th-hour eruption that stitches the patterns together.

The genial, perceptive “Barber Shop Chronicles” is the second consecutive all-male U.K. import at the Kennedy Center (after last week’s abrasively silly pop-songs-in-a-pub “The Choir of Man”). Ellams, like Wilson, originally a poet, sets his play in barbershops in London and five African cities. A simple, beautiful electrified-wire globe hangs over the ramshackle set designed by Tony Award winner Rae Smith (“War Horse”), and as we listen to the banter, Ellams connects the dots between Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Ghana, Zimbabwe and “the West.”

A dozen actors play 30 characters as the scenes ping up and down the hemisphere, and it can be hard to keep up in the early going. But certain topics start to emerge — discipline, fathers, women, politics, race. In London, a feud builds between young Samuel (Elliot Edusah) and the older Emmanuel (Anthony Ofoegbu). They run a barbershop together, but something happened to Samuel’s father a few years ago that led to bad blood.

That’s as thick as the diffuse plot gets, and though you can bank on the details finally tumbling out near the end, it’s not the play’s real hook. The allure is in the inspired international tapestry: cramming the disparate barbershops onto one canvas draws tight the conditions binding men who have been flung continents apart. One minute we’re in Lagos and a shop with a single chair and a mattress the proprietor sleeps on, and the next we’re in a roomy London shop where Samuel wants a better sound system. Then on to Ghana for a comic yet pointed debate on language.



Kenneth Omole and Patrice Naiambana in the “Barber Shop Chronicles.” (Ryan Hartford)

Smith deliberately clutters the set with hand-painted barbershop signs and telephone cables spreading like an unruly web overhead. Director Bijan Sheibani’s actors relish the vibrant talk they get to talk; Ellams visited barbershops across Africa, and he writes conversations that jab and flow.

Of course it’s political. That’s what eventually blows so forcefully that this show has catapulted from London’s National Theatre, where it premiered as a co-production with the interdisciplinary troupe Fuel, to this current North American tour. Robert Mugabe and land reform in Zimbabwe; homophobia in Uganda; truth and reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa — these topics get processed through debates that are largely as easygoing as the patter over the international soccer match everyone’s watching. They pick up steam, though, and Patrice Naiambana gets a particularly searing dialogue toward the end that rips the lid off. Naiambana, who amusingly strolls through another role as a Ugandan dandy, gives a towering performance as a South African who is reconciled to nothing. As Ellams weaves his conversations across borders, American ears can hear that loud and clear.

Barber Shop Chronicles, by Inua Ellams. Directed by Bijan Sheibani. Lights, Jack Knowles; movement director, Aline David; sound design, Gareth Fry; music director, Michael Henry. With Tuwaine Barrett, Mohammed Mansaray, Maynard Eziashi, Solomon Israel, Kenneth Omole, Ekow Quartey, Jo Servi and David Webber. About 1 hour 50 minutes. Through Saturday at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. $29-$99. 202-467-4600 or kennedy-center.org.