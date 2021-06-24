Earlier this spring, Dorrance and other members of the company’s leadership came to the 220-acre campus to scout locations for this roaming piece, which they say is meant to evoke feelings of loss, community and our attempts — both successful and not — to communicate. (Dorrance Dance is also doing performances of other work on the festival’s outdoor stage.) They considered a marshy spot, until they were told about the mosquitoes. The ticks are unavoidable, though the festival’s staff has helped by mowing paths to each location. And there are other reminders that this is still not a normal summer, including the daily health questionnaire, which quizzes them on whether they’re feeling a loss of taste or smell or any other coronavirus symptoms. Some also find it takes getting used to what they don’t have to do. Massachusetts ended its mask mandate May 29 after recent guidance for vaccinated people from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.