These new films aren’t the first to explore outdoor settings through dance, of course. In the recent movie version of “In the Heights,” the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, an urban intersection and an oceanic swimming pool frame the most exhilarating dance numbers. Wim Wenders made beautiful use of open-air sites in “Pina,” his extraordinary 2011 documentary on the late German choreographer Pina Bausch. The filmmaker chose seemingly perilous locations for brief, explosive performances of excerpts from Bausch’s dances — busy Berlin street corners, the lip of a canyon, a tiered stone terrace. I’ve watched them over and over, enthralled. (Some are available on YouTube; they’re among my favorite dance clips.)