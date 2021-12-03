Though it doesn’t match live theater, the pandemic-related increase in live-streaming has been a boon. Live streams connect audiences and their laptops throughout the world with artists they might never see in person. In mid-November, I watched Ashwini Ramaswamy’s “Let the Crows Come,” a fascinating, beautifully developed exchange of dance styles among three women that was live-streamed from the Cowles Center in Minneapolis. Ramaswamy, who is the choreographic associate of the respected Minneapolis-based Ragamala Dance Company, specializes in the South Indian dance form bharatanatyam. She was joined by contemporary dancer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Berit Ahlgren, who is trained in the Gaga movement language developed by Israel’s Ohad Naharin. In separate but interconnected solos, the three women deconstructed and adapted the soft, yielding qualities of bharatanatyam and its moments of stillness and playfulness. Though each solo was different, certain shapes and contours reappeared — wide-leg stances, beckoning gestures, spiraling turns — as well as a spirit of inquiry and spiritual searching. Crucially, the camera angles, music quality and lighting were excellent.