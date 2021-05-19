“People go as far as to call Bill Robinson a sellout, or an Uncle Tom, or any kind of lazy insult that they can come up with, because of stereotypes only and their refusal to do a little research,” says Grant (a Helen Hayes Award winner for “Bring in ’da Noise, Bring in ’da Funk” in 1998). The facts show Robinson to have been a force for positive change, Grant says, pointing to evidence such as the barrier-breaking in vaudeville.