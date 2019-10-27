WASHINGTON — Boundary-pushing comedian Dave Chappelle is being awarded the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

Chappelle is set to receive the award Sunday night at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. It’ll be a homecoming for Chappelle, who was raised just outside the capital, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He attended Washington’s prestigious Duke Ellington School of the Arts and his first HBO special was filmed in the city.

Twain recipients are typically honored by a series of testimonials and musical performances. The event often includes a surprise guest or two.

This year, the announced guest list includes comedians Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart and Tiffany Haddish, musicians John Legend and Q-Tip and actors Bradley Cooper and Morgan Freeman.

The ceremony will be broadcast Jan. 7 on PBS.

