Twain recipients are typically honored by a series of testimonials and musical performances. The event often includes a surprise guest or two.
This year, the announced guest list includes comedians Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart and Tiffany Haddish, musicians John Legend and Q-Tip and actors Bradley Cooper and Morgan Freeman.
The ceremony will be broadcast Jan. 7 on PBS.
