“We were talking about having the play done in a lot of different places and our executive producer, Edgar Dobie, had the idea that why not ‘Toni Stone’ ” — Lydia R. Diamond’s tale of the first female ballplayer in the Negro Leagues — “at Nats ballfield?” said Molly Smith, Arena’s artistic director. “And I was, ‘Okay, fantastic idea!’ ”
Brace yourself, theatrical purists, for more news of this sort. As planners in theater and other art forms dream up rebounds from the ravages of the devastating covid-19 shutdown, a certain imperative for out-of-the-black-box thinking is revealing itself. The effort here is as old as the devices of the legendary P.T. Barnum: tickle the imagination of a public all too easily bored and inexorably drawn to the novel and unique.
An unprecedented moment is taking shape from coast to coast as restrictions relax — a grand reopening on a massive scale, of every entertainment venue from your local bowling alley to the Hollywood Bowl. In those soon-to-be jam-packed lanes, a contest has begun for a charge to your credit card. And woe to the organization staging a musical or hanging an art exhibition or scheduling an orchestra that is not considering inventive ways to hook new as well as returning customers.
“There’s going to be so much noise, how do you break through?” said Michael M. Kaiser, the former president of the Kennedy Center who now runs the DeVos Institute for Arts Management at the University of Maryland. He and his staff have been advising hundreds of arts groups across the country on how to sustain themselves during the shutdown.
“Long before the pandemic, over the past decade, there has been a gradual move to more engagement of your audience. That’s in every art form,” he said. During the pandemic, he added, many groups experimented with ways to maintain the engagement and even expand the means by which they made art — mostly through the Internet. The uncertainties surrounding this era of return to in-person performance have only intensified the pressure to be distinctive.
“I don’t see this as a whole new world,” Kaiser said of the efforts to make a splash, “but I do see this as an amplification of that trend.”
The “this” for Shakespeare Theatre Company — the first debut ever of an original musical bound for Broadway, with the songbook of a fan (and tabloid) favorite — entails some risk, such as what’s the reputational hit on the company if it’s schlock? It helps that there are estimable artists involved in “Once Upon a One More Time,” a riff on female characters in fairy tales: Though untried as musical-theater directors, Keone and Mari Madrid are serious choreographers, and they will have on board as a consultant British director David Leveaux, a Broadway veteran of artful refinement.
The upside, of course, is that a commercial hit — more and more, the holy grail for a nonprofit company — could be a game-changing fiscal and promotional bonanza. Classical troupes have for decades sought to widen their borders: It was at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater, home to the New York Shakespeare Festival, that “A Chorus Line” was born in the mid-1970s. And STC has itself been pushing the boundaries of its mission for years. As far back as 2011, it hosted the initial Washington engagement of “Fela!,” the Broadway musical about the Nigerian singer and political activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti.
The range of methods in which theaters are answering the call for big statements coming back is wide. In San Francisco, for instance, Pam MacKinnon, artistic director of American Conservatory Theater, said in a phone interview that the company is courting corporate underwriters for what could amount to a philanthropic and public relations triumph: a month-long run when ACT reopens in January of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Freestyle Love Supreme” hip-hop improv show. The coup? All seats in ACT’s Geary Theater would be free.
As MacKinnon explained, the imperatives going forward are to be to community-minded, artistically relevant and practical. There is potentially tremendous psychic payback down the road in a public offer of such entertaining largesse. “I have a 1,000-seat house,” she said, “so I have to think in those terms.”
MacKinnon won a Tony Award for her direction of a 2012 revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton that also ran at Arena. She is also directing the “Toni Stone” that will run at the Kreeger from Sept. 3 to Oct. 3 — andon the jumbotron for one night (date to be determined). Initially, she said, the hope was that the play itself could be performed on the infield — similar to an “Opera in the Outfield” program that has taken place in Nationals Park and stadiums in other cities. But audibility of the dialogue scenes was deemed a problem.
“Two actors of the company went for this production test and walked the second base line,” MacKinnon said. “It’s so echo-y.” As a result, the play, during that single night of its run, will be performed for an audience in the Kreeger and live-streamed onto the screen. According to Smith, plans call for cast members to come to the park for a pre-show introduction, and then head to the theater.
Built on that unusual offering, the season unfolds more conventionally in Arena’s Mead Center for the Performing Arts. Eduardo Machado’s “Celia and Fidel” — whose run was interrupted by the shutdown — will be performed in the Cradle (Oct. 8-Nov. 21). A revival of August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars,” directed by Tazewell Thompson, follows in the Fichandler Stage (Nov. 26-Dec. 26). Next year will feature the premiere of Craig Lucas’s “Change Agent” in the Cradle (Jan. 21-March 6); a rare staging of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Terrence McNally’s Broadway musical “Catch Me if You Can,” directed by Smith in the Fichandler (March 4-April 17) and the D.C . debut of Lauren Yee’s “Cambodian Rock Band,” directed by Chay Yew in the Kreeger (April 12-May 15).
Also in 2022, Step Afrika!, the exhilarating Washington dance troupe, begins a multiyear partnership with Arena with “Drumfolk” in the Fichandler (May 31-June 26). And that summer will usher in “American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words,” a new musical staged in the Kreeger by Charles Randolph-Wright and written by him with composer Marcus Hummon.
By universal agreement, the crucial 2021-2022 theater season has to be a memorable one, and that has all of theater land both expectant and nervous. “I don’t want to say it has to be whiz-bangy,” Kaiser said. “But it has to be noteworthy.”