If fairy tales inevitably involve quests, the landscape of “Once Upon a One More Time” is one in which the female characters are out to find themselves. (And as shows like “Into the Woods” and “Cinderella” have revealed, musical theater has often been a vehicle for these flights of fancy.) According to Heelan — who has a 4-year-old daughter, Bennet — the show explores the content of the stories we pass on, and the effect they have on the aspirations of the listeners. This raises the question of what kinds of fairy tales we want the next generation to take as their own.