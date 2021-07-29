After Adamson was hired, she and Ross climbed onto the theater roof to check out ventilation fans and key in on other fixes that would make the August Wilson Theatre safer. A checklist evolved — “To make sure,” Adamson said, “every window is open that is supposed to be open; to make sure every fan is turned on; to make sure every Hepa [purifying] filter is what is should be.” In one instance, Ross said, Adamson discovered an exhaust fan in a backstage bathroom; with the door open, that device became yet another way to increase fresh airflow.