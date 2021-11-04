Early on in the restart, some industry leaders had expressed their private nervousness to me about too many productions returning too quickly. Disney’s decision to shutter the Broadway run of “Frozen,” for instance, stemmed in part from a belief that there would not be sufficient clientele for their family-oriented fare; the company also had “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” returning. But reliable information about how any particular show is doing is hard to come by. In a business in which rumor is oxygen, it is difficult to gauge which shows are breathing easy and which are gasping for air.