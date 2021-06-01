The producers of “Pass Over” stress that the intention was not to win some sort of contest — there are risks in being early in the returning lineup, as health and safety measures will be newly implemented. But having the relaunch christened by a drama rather than a long-running musical repaints the picture a bit of what Broadway might be in this time of rebirth. And that the play, first produced at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre in 2017, addresses issues of race and justice won’t be lost on anyone seeking a Broadway more open to such stories and to more artists of color. (Spike Lee filmed the Chicago production, which was then streamed by Amazon Prime Video.)