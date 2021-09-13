The shutdown was traumatic in a different way for Allysa Shorte, a dancer in “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.” At first, she was happy for the chance to completely heal the ankle she’d sprained falling down the stairs from her dressing room one night. Later, unsettled by ambulances taking away neighbors stricken by the virus, she left New York for California, to stay with her parents and siblings. It was a tumultuous time: She was there for the birth of her nephew and the death of her father (from an illness unrelated to covid-19). She can look back now and see the silver lining of being present for her father.