So it goes in this season of renewal, of touching up scenery and replacing casters on turntables. Mazzella made a stop at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd Street to see how work was progressing on “Mrs. Doubtfire.” One of the few new musicals this fall, it was just getting on its feet in March 2020, when the pandemic brought down the curtain. Its second life began with a preview on Oct. 21. But before that, an order had come in to Hudson to redo one of the sets. So he had a crew of painters and carpenters onstage, adding what he said was “more detail in than your own apartment.”