FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a theatergoer buying Broadway tickets in New York. Broadway’s hardcore fan base is taking advantage of a somewhat uncelebrated loyalty plan called Audience Rewards, a sort of frequent flyer program for theater fans. (Charles Sykes, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Ever dream of free Broadway tickets? Then join the millions taking advantage of a somewhat uncelebrated loyalty plan called Audience Rewards, a sort of frequent flyer program for theater fans.

Members earn points that can be redeemed for seats to upcoming shows, merchandise or even special master classes by Broadway insiders, behind-the-scenes tours or meet-and-greets with celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal or Laura Benanti.

Katie Dalton, the senior vice president of Audience Rewards, says the program is a powerful marketing tool that taps into avid theater fans. It started 10 years ago and has 2.6 million members. That compares with 14.8 million attending shows last season.

