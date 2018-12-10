

Jessie Mueller finished her Broadway run in “Carousel” in September. (Courtesy Jessie Mueller)

The Kennedy Center’s concert revival of “The Music Man” runs for just seven performances in early February. And that suits Jessie Mueller just fine.

It’s one of the chief reasons, in fact, that Mueller was so attracted to the offer to play Marian Paroo, a.k.a. Marian the Librarian, in director Marc Bruni’s production for the arts center’s Broadway Center Stage series.

“I don’t feel I’m ready to go into a big process or anything,” says the Tony-winning actress, who in September finished her latest Broadway foray, 6½ months of performances as Julie Jordan in a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” opposite Joshua Henry. “I need a break from that, and then this came up in a beautiful capsule of time and for a part I’ve always been interested in playing.”



Norm Lewis wil play Harold Hill. (Tim Schultheis)

Mueller’s participation in the second of this season’s three concert musicals was announced Monday. She joins the previously cast Norm Lewis, who will play the flimflamming “Professor” Harold Hill, in the eternally popular and oft-revived musical by Meredith Willson. Along with Bruni, the creative team will be led by choreographer Chris Bailey and music director James Moore.

Bringing Mueller aboard is the latest casting coup for the series, which has quickly proved to be a magnet for top-rank Broadway talent. Earlier this season, for example, Megan Hilty portrayed Audrey in the center’s revival of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Last season, Raul Esparza, Karen Olivo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Ramin Karimloo appeared in “Chess,” and “Hamilton’s” Anthony Ramos starred with Vanessa Hudgens in the concert of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

The productions’ short commitments — three weeks total and only 11 days of rehearsals — are for some in-demand actors refreshing antidotes to the rigors of long runs. Some, like Mueller, also mention the prestige of the Kennedy Center as an important draw.

“This is a great chance to reunite with Jessie,” says Bruni, who directed Mueller in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” for which she won a Tony for best actress in a musical. “She brings this transparent, emotional vulnerability, and a voice that’s different in every show.”

The musical, set in the fictional River City, Iowa, is sometimes mounted as a sendup of homespun values, Bruni says. He argues instead that Willson meant his characters to be taken seriously. “Music Man,” he says, “has a sense of Americana about it that gets mistaken for unsophisticated.” His concert production, running Feb. 6-10 in the Eisenhower Theater, will try to correct that impression, he said.