Inspired by seismic Cuban and global events, “Celia and Fidel” features characters who often tidily explain geopolitical realities to each other — when they’re not analyzing situations with pat succinctness or pithily summarizing past shared experiences. Into that glut of information, Cuban-born playwright Machado incorporates magical realism — a strategy that adds a sense of wonder and possibility but ultimately helps keep “Celia and Fidel” from being a satisfying riff on history.
All that said, the production features marvelous turns by actors who bring out the tale’s humor and tension. Equally splendid is Riccardo Hernández’s set, a rendering of Castro’s Havana office complete with towering bookshelves and Cuban flags.
It’s April 1980, and Fidel (Andhy Mendez) is trying to ignore the island’s economic problems while focusing on potentially advantageous meddling in Africa. Supporting him is his bright aide Consuelo (Heather Velazquez), who dares to offer opinions as well as flattery. Fidel appreciates the young woman’s fervor but finds her no equal to Celia (Marian Licha), who fought alongside him in the revolution that brought him to power. As myriad Cubans try to flee the country, and Cuban exile Manolo Ruiz (Liam Torres) arrives with a proposal from U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Fidel has to decide how to weigh Celia’s opinions and his own aversion to self-doubt.
Mendez creates a colorful portrait of a vigorous, self-deluding and rather amiable Fidel, blustering, thrumming his fingers impatiently and, in one moment of exasperation, bathing his face in ice from a liquor cabinet. (Hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe and costumer Alejo Vietti are key contributors to the show’s visuals.) Radiating a mixture of anxiety, cockiness and ardor, Velazquez makes Consuelo both an intriguing character in her own right and a revealing counterpoint to Celia.
Confident, clear-eyed and witty, Licha’s Celia is a charismatic presence, and the relationship between her and Fidel — tinged with love, resentment and more — can be moving. “I’m a Cuban woman,” she tells him dryly at one point. “My ego has always had to come after yours.”
Machado has reportedly tinkered with the script since 2020, and moments in the play resonate with this year’s news, such as recent protests in Cuba. Whatever that country’s future, Celia Sánchez will have been a seminal influence. One wishes that, in this play, she came across as less of a dramaturgical Fidel accessory.
Celia and Fidel, by Eduardo Machado. Directed by Molly Smith; lighting design, Nicole Pearce; original music and sound design, Roc Lee. Two hours. $56-$105. Through Nov. 21 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. arenastage.org.