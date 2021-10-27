It’s April 1980, and Fidel (Andhy Mendez) is trying to ignore the island’s economic problems while focusing on potentially advantageous meddling in Africa. Supporting him is his bright aide Consuelo (Heather Velazquez), who dares to offer opinions as well as flattery. Fidel appreciates the young woman’s fervor but finds her no equal to Celia (Marian Licha), who fought alongside him in the revolution that brought him to power. As myriad Cubans try to flee the country, and Cuban exile Manolo Ruiz (Liam Torres) arrives with a proposal from U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Fidel has to decide how to weigh Celia’s opinions and his own aversion to self-doubt.