Her comment echoed a problem with his waltz: the visual, kinetic and emotional gap between him and his partner. A less-than-two-minute dance in an elaborate costume may not reveal much about a person, but it can communicate basic tendencies. And what Rigsby’s dances tell us so far is that he’s essentially a soloist. What he brings to DWTS is the entertaining, sympathetic personality he has cultivated on Peloton, where he is best friend and fantasy hunk for hundreds of thousands of strangers. This man-of-the-people quality is apparent on the dance floor, where Rigsby’s warm outgoingness to an unseen TV audience is palpable. But on the show, as in his Peloton career, for the most part his relationship is with the camera.