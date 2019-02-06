

Amanda Forstrom and Alexander Strain in Constellation Theatre Company’s “The Master and Margarita,” through March 3 at Source Theatre. (DJ Corey Photography)

Audiences at this 1930s Soviet theater are certainly getting their money’s worth. Tonight, a dandy in a red suit and a talking, monocle-wearing cat are doing magic tricks. A befanged femme fatale assists with the abracadabra, which also produces a blizzard of rubles and, for the ladies, glitzy dresses. Then, for a wow finish, the emcee is beheaded.

That highlight from Constellation Theatre Company’s creditable “The Master and Margarita,” now at the Source, is a microcosm of the play as a whole. Working with Edward Kemp’s overstuffed adaptation of Soviet author Mikhail Bulgakov’s glorious novel, director Allison Arkell Stockman has generated a vivid, often bracingly stylized epic. An intermittent DIY aura on the production level, and some moments of pedestrian stage presence in certain supporting roles, keep this offering from being wholly first class. But with its comedy, romance, satanic menace, the spoofing of Stalinism, theological speculation and aerial navigation by a pig, the show offers much to think about and savor.

Unspooling against an effective Constructivist-flavored backdrop and tiered set by designer A.J. Guban, the play tells how, during a visit to Moscow, the Devil and his rowdy retinue wreak gleeful havoc on the atheistic, bureaucratic Soviet order. While in town, the demonic beings also interact with Margarita, the steadfast lover of the Master, a writer who has been persecuted for writing a play about Pontius Pilate. As censorship stalls rehearsals for the Master’s opus, the themes from the Pontius Pilate story line find echoes in the experience of the beleaguered Muscovites.

Alexander Strain supplies a compellingly layered portrait of the Master, a daring yet self-deprecating artistic visionary who is quick to despair. Amanda Forstrom brings out the strength of Margarita, who is brave enough to co-host a satanic soiree yet loving enough to grow tearful when reading from the Master’s suppressed manuscript.



From left, Anna Lynch, Scott Ward Abernethy, Louis E. Davis and Dallas Tolentino. (DJ Corey Photography)

The portrait of the lovers is relatively naturalistic. By contrast, other Muscovite characters — the literati in the Master’s circle, for instance — have sharp, satiric edges. Emily Whitworth is particularly diverting as Berlioz, an arrogant, boa-draped critic who spouts ruling-party groupthink.

Scott Ward Abernethy lends gravitas to Woland (a.k.a. the Devil), and Dallas Tolentino and McLean Fletcher display impish flair as the dandyish Fagott and fanged Azazello. Unfortunately, Louis E. Davis’s rendition of the infernal cat, Behemoth, is hampered by a indistinct, fur-clogged costume. The feline get-up is the lone misstep in Erik Teague’s otherwise flavorful costumes, which recall film noir. (Guban devised the expressionistic lighting.)

In addition to amping up the story’s showbiz themes, adapter Kemp has done some narrative streamlining, but probably not enough for the stage: The play feels exhaustingly plot packed.

It’s a good thing Woland’s grand fete hasn’t been trimmed, though. Ably choreographed by Tori Tolentino, the ball is a high-octane affair, complete with spooky antler headdresses on the guests. The dancing is striking, athletic and a tad menacing. That’s probably the way the Prince of Darkness likes it.

The Master and Margarita, adapted by Edward Kemp from Mikhail Bulgakov. Directed by Allison Arkell Stockman; sound design, Kenny Neal; properties, Nick Martin; assistant director, Douglas Robinson. About 2½ hours. $19-$45. Through March 3 at Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. 202-204-7741. constellationtheatre.org.