Premiered and then reprised at the Capital Fringe Festival in 2008 and 2009, “Children of Medea” tells of a 17-year-old Korean American girl named Cynthia who helps care for her younger sibling, Julianne, after their mom vanishes. Stressed out by her moody father, the college admissions process and other pressures, Cynthia sometimes flees into a dreamscape haunted by the stories of Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and the ancient Greek tragic heroine Medea. But — in one of the script’s effective literary touches — real-life anxieties further distort those fictional realms, including by foregrounding the hostility of Wonderland folk.

Conjuring this story, Song (Arena Stage’s “Smart People,” etc.) channels multiple characters, particularly acing the awkward exuberance of Julianne, but also conveying the fraught emotions of Cynthia. At one point, we see fear, perplexity and revulsion flicker across the older sister’s face as her father — outraged at the flouting of a household rule — hurls an ice cream cone at a wall.

Unfortunately, Song’s capable acting is often overshadowed by the design of the Constellation production, directed by Allison Arkell Stockman. Captured in a four-camera shoot — the company impressively pulled off a live stream of the performance at the Source Theatre on April 17, and the on-demand video is based on that — “Children of Medea” roams around scenic and lighting designer A.J. Guban’s fairy-tale-forest set, which is sometimes flooded with colored light. Cinematic musical underscoring often adds to a fevered mood.

In addition to distracting from the acting, the overblown design magnifies the play’s melodramatic aspects, generating a histrionic atmosphere that a more minimalist production might have largely avoided. (Craig Wallace directed the well-received Capital Fringe iterations of the show, which I missed.)

Constellation has often tackled epic narratives, and for better and worse, “Children of Medea” has its own kind of epic ambition, weaving centuries-spanning literary and mythological references — and interlinked timeless themes — into an often-poignant coming-of-age and family portrait.

The ambition aptly includes tonal complexity, with humor dappling the somber. Wandering into the Cheshire cat’s territory, Cynthia at one point encounters a hostile border guard. “I didn’t know you needed a visa to get into Wonderland,” Cynthia says.