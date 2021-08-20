The device is less effective when it comes to Spencer’s romance with Petrushka, as the lovebirds indulge in steamy fantasies and fourth-wall-breaking gimmicks that are played for cheap laughs. Lacking agency, Petrushka exists solely to service Spencer’s story; her own reasons for traveling to Philadelphia are largely disregarded, as are the circumstances that allow her to spend days on end crashing with her new beau. Still, Brooks gives her all to an underwritten role, and she and Del Palmer pair their comic chemistry with tangible tenderness.