“Moon Man Walk,” which was developed by Philadelphia’s Orbiter 3 playwrights collective and first staged in 2015, will conclude its week-long run at Source Theatre on Sunday before Constellation’s filmed version is launched to video on demand this month. Vividly directed by Angelisa Gillyard, this staging makes the most of the scattershot material. The voyage, however, is off course from blastoff, overburdened with big ideas and lacking the cohesion to course-correct along the way.
Jonathan Del Palmer carries the play as Spencer, a librarian, failed writer and self-described “mighty man-boy” who travels back to his hometown of Philadelphia after the sudden death of his beloved single mother, Esther (played heart-wrenchingly by Renee Elizabeth Wilson). As Spencer sifts through his mother’s belongings, he unearths a letter with startling information about the whereabouts of the father he has never met (Patrick M. Doneghy). Simultaneously confronting his mother’s death and father’s emergence, Spencer navigates anguish and abandonment, all while testing the waters of intimacy with his airplane seatmate love interest, Petrushka (Jasmine Joy Brooks).
Portraying Spencer as anxious, tortured and endearingly awkward, Del Palmer delivers pathos and sharp comedic timing. Playing up the notion that his Spencer is still a child at heart, regressing in the face of trauma, Del Palmer gamely inhabits the younger version of his character through childhood memories. In these moments, when it’s unclear where the dreams end and real life begins, Ijames’s use of magical realism elevates the drama.
The device is less effective when it comes to Spencer’s romance with Petrushka, as the lovebirds indulge in steamy fantasies and fourth-wall-breaking gimmicks that are played for cheap laughs. Lacking agency, Petrushka exists solely to service Spencer’s story; her own reasons for traveling to Philadelphia are largely disregarded, as are the circumstances that allow her to spend days on end crashing with her new beau. Still, Brooks gives her all to an underwritten role, and she and Del Palmer pair their comic chemistry with tangible tenderness.
Through A.J. Guban’s stellar design work, “Moon Man Walk” transports characters to various earthly and cosmic locales, projecting meticulously detailed imagery on its versatile set. In these otherworldly set pieces, Doneghy’s conflicted father eventually enters the fold. But the character’s presence is inherently abstract, a curious haze of memory and imagination that’s too thinly sketched to carry the emotional weight.
Although Doneghy is a delight in two additional roles — as an exuberant florist and a much-too-pleased funeral home director — the broad comedy of those scenes contributes to the text’s muddled tone. Ijames, the playwright, boasts undeniable talent and ambition, even if the latter gets the better of him here. As the play’s final moments reach for the stars, grasping for a through line to pull it all together, “Moon Man Walk” regrettably comes back empty-handed.
Moon Man Walk, by James Ijames. Directed by Angelisa Gillyard. Scenic, lighting and projection design, A.J. Guban; costumes, Austin Blake Conlee; sound, Kevin L. Alexander; props, Amy Kellett; video production, Blue Land Media. 105 minutes. In person: $10-$49. Through Sunday. Video on demand: $20. Aug. 27-Sept. 12. constellationtheatre.org.