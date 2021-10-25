Unfortunately, the musicians’ brilliance far outshines the show’s blandly profound, pieced-together script, not to mention the acting, which tends toward labored earnestness. Based on a concept by Teasley, Tian, Nick Martin, A.J. Guban and Allison Arkell Stockman, developed collaboratively with its artists and directed by Stockman, “Mysticism & Music” features six actors voicing snippets of globe-spanning literature and sacred text. Quotes show up from sources including the Bhagavad Gita, the Koran, the Tao Te Ching, Maya Angelou, Terry Pratchett and Rumi, with topics including desert-sparked awe, loneliness, suffering, transformation and oneness with the universe.
Stage business and stylized movement add some visual variety to what is essentially a performative commonplace book. Amid the pleasantly modulating lighting designed by Guban (also scenic designer), the actors — John Austin, Natalie Cutcher, Momo Nakamura, Nia Savoy-Dock, Deidre Staples and Jacob Yeh — mime blooming and dying plants. They parade with candles. At one point they play catch with an invisible object that may have been wisdom. Too rarely, eye-catching fabric and fans conjure natural phenomena like butterfly wings. (Frank Labovitz is costume, fabric and fan designer; George “Tommy” Wang, properties designer.)
In a bid for timeliness, the show begins with actors reading audience responses to a fill-in-the-blank question (distributed on slips of paper and then collected): “In the last 18 months I lost/missed out on . . . ” The sequence does contextualize pandemic experience within the show’s metaphysical landscape, but the specificity of the responses (missed the gym!) can be a jarring match for the cosmos-scrutinizing that follows.
A more significant problem is that, butterfly-evoking textiles notwithstanding, “Mysticism & Music” largely mires its actors in abstraction. Moreover, the cast’s acting choices tend to go with the obvious match for each oh-so-profound quote, producing diligently reverent, joyous or brooding intonations that would fit nicely in an undergraduate philosophy project.
Through it all, Teasley and Tian keep the exquisite music going, artist-exemplars of the Rumi maxim “You are the universe in ecstatic motion.”
Mysticism & Music, directed by Allison Arkell Stockman; choreographer, Tony Thomas II; script supervisor, Nick Martin; sound engineer, Gordon Nimmo-Smith. One hour. $10-$20. In-person performances through Nov. 7 at Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Streaming Nov. 2-Dec. 31 at constellationtheatre.org.