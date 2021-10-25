Constellation Theatre Company’s “Mysticism & Music” should really be titled “Music & Mysticism,” based on its enthralling musician-composers.

Stationed at the center of a bare, multilevel stage, Tom Teasley and Chao Tian blaze through a percussion-steeped score that is, by turns, poignant and pulse-quickening. The two are as satisfying to watch as to hear: Tian, a Chinese-dulcimer virtuoso, hovers over her instrument with rapt alertness, each movement suggesting sweeping vision and impeccable focus. As Constellation regular Teasley supplies percussion and more, he all but dances in his seat, pumping energy into this world premiere production, a meditation on humans’ age-old quest to reach, or fuse with, the divine and transcendent.

Unfortunately, the musicians’ brilliance far outshines the show’s blandly profound, pieced-together script, not to mention the acting, which tends toward labored earnestness. Based on a concept by Teasley, Tian, Nick Martin, A.J. Guban and Allison Arkell Stockman, developed collaboratively with its artists and directed by Stockman, “Mysticism & Music” features six actors voicing snippets of globe-spanning literature and sacred text. Quotes show up from sources including the Bhagavad Gita, the Koran, the Tao Te Ching, Maya Angelou, Terry Pratchett and Rumi, with topics including desert-sparked awe, loneliness, suffering, transformation and oneness with the universe.

Stage business and stylized movement add some visual variety to what is essentially a performative commonplace book. Amid the pleasantly modulating lighting designed by Guban (also scenic designer), the actors — John Austin, Natalie Cutcher, Momo Nakamura, Nia Savoy-Dock, Deidre Staples and Jacob Yeh — mime blooming and dying plants. They parade with candles. At one point they play catch with an invisible object that may have been wisdom. Too rarely, eye-catching fabric and fans conjure natural phenomena like butterfly wings. (Frank Labovitz is costume, fabric and fan designer; George “Tommy” Wang, properties designer.)

In a bid for timeliness, the show begins with actors reading audience responses to a fill-in-the-blank question (distributed on slips of paper and then collected): “In the last 18 months I lost/missed out on . . . ” The sequence does contextualize pandemic experience within the show’s metaphysical landscape, but the specificity of the responses (missed the gym!) can be a jarring match for the cosmos-scrutinizing that follows.

A more significant problem is that, butterfly-evoking textiles notwithstanding, “Mysticism & Music” largely mires its actors in abstraction. Moreover, the cast’s acting choices tend to go with the obvious match for each oh-so-profound quote, producing diligently reverent, joyous or brooding intonations that would fit nicely in an undergraduate philosophy project.

Through it all, Teasley and Tian keep the exquisite music going, artist-exemplars of the Rumi maxim “You are the universe in ecstatic motion.”

Mysticism & Music, directed by Allison Arkell Stockman; choreographer, Tony Thomas II; script supervisor, Nick Martin; sound engineer, Gordon Nimmo-Smith. One hour. $10-$20. In-person performances through Nov. 7 at Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Streaming Nov. 2-Dec. 31 at constellationtheatre.org.