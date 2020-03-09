Directed by Jason King Jones, the deftly acted production gets off to a droll and unsettling start as figures in dark robes and misshapen masks announce, in jangly verse, that they represent the Seven Deadly Sins. The phantasmagoric pageant turns out to be a rehearsal by the medieval players, whose energies are primarily focused on another project: dramatizing the tale of Noah. Despite — or perhaps because of — her grief over her plague-felled brother, a troupe member named Hollis (Emily Townley) broods about the interiority of her character: Noah’s wife.

Her approach flummoxes her colleagues, who include the egotistical company leader, Larking (Michael Russotto), the acerbic Rona (a marvelous Rachel Zampelli) and, eventually, a mysterious newcomer (a fine James Konicek, radiating pain, courage and awkwardness). The stakes are high: If the Noah adaptation pleases the duke, the troupe might snag a spot at his stronghold, where the plague risk is lower. But how can they mount a boffo show when they’re shorthanded and their designer, Gregory (Evan Casey), can’t even craft a dove that stays aloft?

AD

AD

Known for piquantly brainy works such as “Marjorie Prime” (which became a movie), Harrison adds resonance and intellectual depth to “The Amateurs” with a metatheatrical interlude featuring a version of himself. In a funny and poignant monologue, the Harrison stand-in (Casey) recalls growing up in the age of AIDS; he also explains his pet theory about medieval drama and the dawn of individualism. An interruption by an actress — Townley, ostensibly playing herself — gives these ideas a philosophical and feminist spin. (Heidi Schreck contributed material to “The Amateurs,” and this section recalls the bracing idea-entertainment fusion of her hit “What the Constitution Means to Me.”)

Jones’s decision to produce the play with the audience on two sides of the stage is problematic, since one periodically finds oneself looking at performers’ backs. But other choices pay off: Complementing the play’s chiaroscuro humor, Pei Lee’s medieval costumes have a semi-comic air, while Misha Kachman’s set is suitably stark.

The set is dominated by the players’ pull-cart stage, a rickety contraption that represents Noah’s Ark, sometimes with help from a fauna-emblazoned banner. “The Amateurs” ponders existential concerns, but it’s also a valentine to the limits, and compensating alchemy, of theater.

AD

AD