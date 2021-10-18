It’s hard to say which is more absorbing: Dana’s story or O’Connell’s uncanny portrayal, requiring her to reproduce in perfect alignment with the audiotape every cough, pause, giggle and slap of the chair in which she sits for much of the 75 minutes of the piece. None of this occurs, by the way, in the Sarah Cooper vein of political parody. As directed with a solemn intensity by Les Waters, “Dana H.” — which had its official opening Sunday — ultimately succeeds as an ideal, entirely serious, synthesis of interviewee and actor. The details of Dana’s story are as disturbingly memorable as O’Connell’s embodiment is of Dana.