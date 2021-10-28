The traditional model in contemporary dance is the single-choreographer company, a more-or-less stable ensemble led by a director-choreographer who creates the repertoire and keeps dancers on salary year to year. Mark Morris Dance Group and the Paul Taylor Dance Company are the most prominent examples, though since Taylor’s death in 2018 the entity he founded has commissioned works by others. These groups tour widely, perform annually in New York and operate their own headquarters, with schools attached, so they have rehearsal space as well as income from classes and studio rentals. In other words, they had diversified revenue, long seen as a strategic benefit.