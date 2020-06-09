Theater J in the District and Round House Theatre in Bethesda both say their stages will now stay dark until early 2021. Mosaic Theater Company, in the Atlas Performing Arts Center on H Street NE, is the group that has set an Aug. 19 restart for a world-premiere comedy — Alexandra Petri’s “Inherit the Windbag” — that was forced to shutter in March.

Other theater companies in the region that canceled or postponed productions — with several furloughing or laying off employees — are still mulling their options or finalizing plans. Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre and Ford’s Theatre said they expect to make announcements in the coming weeks.

The evolving challenges of the pandemic have compelled theaters and other performing arts organizations to create timelines for when shows will be back — only to have to rework them as the scope of the crisis widened. To some degree, companies have made up for lost ticket revenue through private donations, the federal Paycheck Protection Program and the largesse of ticket buyers who did not ask for their money back. Social distancing is a particular obstacle for many theaters looking to make an early comeback, as reducing audience capacity makes the economics unfeasible.

Adam Immerwahr, artistic director of Theater J, one of the country’s leading Jewish theater companies, said in an interview that canceling three fall productions and pushing back reopening to January 2021 was a health necessity. “Like all cultural institutions, we’ve been in a deep process of learning, of following what guidance is coming from our city and the Centers for Disease Control and conversations with theaters around the country,” he said. “And we’re also very guided by the very clear Jewish law, which states saving a life overrides all else. In Judaism, you’re allowed to put aside a lot of the Ten Commandments if saving a life is your goal.”

Immerwahr and Theater J’s managing director, Jojo Ruf, said that the performance space, the Goldman Theater inside the Edlavitch DCJCC on 16th Street NW, has a capacity of 236. But under social-distancing mandates, only 44 patrons could be seated — and that takes into account that most ticket holders would sit in pairs. The rows of seats are notoriously narrow and a struggle to navigate on the best of nights. “We didn’t see a pathway in the immediate future to bringing a physical audience into the Goldman Theater, or to rehearse or perform a play,” Immerwahr said.

Round House Theatre came to a similar decision and, as a result, canceled a September reopening. In a statement, the company said it “hopes to return to live performances in early 2021.” Explaining that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan covers Round House in its final phase (starting date to be determined), Managing Director Ed Zakreski said: “While we are eager to return to live performances, we are working to make the best possible decisions to ensure the safety and health of our community.”

Companies like Theater J and Round House have shifted their focus to digital during the pandemic. Round House has created a Web series, “Homebound,” that has employed local playwrights and actors, and will conduct virtual versions of its summer theater camps. Theater J has been increasing its online educational offerings, hiring D.C. actors like Naomi Jacobson and Holly Twyford and playwright-directors such as Aaron Poser, to teach courses. The educational programming is showing robust success: According to Immerwahr, the theater has experienced a 700 percent increase in enrollment, and its Yiddish play-reading series is booming online, too.

At Mosaic Theater, Artistic Director Ari Roth is taking a different tack, holding to a plan to reopen with social distancing and other safety measures. Live performances of “Inherit the Windbag” — a play about the matching of wits between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley by Petri, a Washington Post columnist — are not assured by the August target date. Roth says he awaits approval of the Actors’ Equity union and the start of the next phase of the District’s reopening, which would allow gatherings of 50 people or less.

According to Roth, Mosaic can afford to perform at about 25 percent capacity, which would mean filling 46 of the 180 seats in its Sprenger Theatre at the Atlas. Because the company operates on a higher proportion of donations than other troupes, it can absorb some of the costs. “There is a pathway,” Roth said. “It’s 50 percent likely that we can pull this off — and there is an audience that wants to come.”

Some 1,000 people are holding tickets to “Inherit the Windbag” already, he said, adding the company is thinking of also offering a home-viewing option online.

