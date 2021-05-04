Ah, the carefree pleasures of theatergoing in 2021!
Washington, like other urban centers that attract culture lovers, remains, because of the pandemic, largely demagnetized. Still, as officials relax the restrictions on indoor assembly here and elsewhere, a few theaters are starting to let people back in, with varying health and safety practices. Over the weekend, I saw live plays on back-to-back days for the first time in the city in more than 14 months; the only other in-person event I have attended was a concert by Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams at the Kennedy Center in September, which I recall now as a close encounter of the fantastical kind.
“Blindness,” which features the voice of British actress Juliet Stevenson in a 75-minute piece based on José Saramago’s novel of the same title, is Shakespeare Theatre’s toe back in the water of human contact. Running concurrently, in Columbia Heights: GALA Hispanic Theatre’s 2-hour-40-minute production of “Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter,” a comedy set in mid-century Lima by Caridad Svich, based on a novel by Mario Vargas Llosa.
In these uncertain, transitional days, theater companies remain perplexed about how and when to open their doors, and so many potential ticket-buyers fret over how safe it is to be in public. So at this point, my analytical eye is focused more on the rituals of theatergoing than on theater itself.
“Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter,” performed in Spanish with English surtitles, is an amusing (if considerably too long) memory play about a writer’s experiences in the hyperbolic precincts of Peruvian radio soap operas. “Blindness,” a London import, is a well-produced (if not as harrowing as it aspires to be) drama about the depravity humansvisit upon one another in the panic to escape a rampaging optic infection.
They’re both presented in highly polished and carefully health-screened environments. In “Aunt Julia,” in fact, the actors perform behind plexiglass panels, which, after the first few minutes, you stop noticing. It’s perplexing how differently theaters are interpreting safety measures. I have been to eight performances now in two cities over the past few weeks, and no two events had the same procedures: Temperatures taken here but not there; contact information requested in one venue but not another; food and drink allowed in this one but not that one; vaccination cards or coronavirus test results required in some but not others, and on and on.
Seems to me theaters would want to maximize theatergoers’ confidence by standardizing the precautions.
At GALA, 40 or so audience members were suitably spread out Friday night for the account of Mario (Pablo Andrade) learning the tricks of radio scriptwriting from comically intense station legend Pedro (Carlos Castillo, in a delightfully florid portrayal). Pedro’s passionate absorption in the outrageous plotting of his soap — played out enjoyably by Luz Nicolás and Víctor Salinas as easily triggered radio actors — forms the most successful aspect of director José Zayas’s good-looking production. There’s far too much dwelling on Mario’s own passion — for his aunt-by-marriage Julia (Kika Child) — a subplot that goes tiringly around and around.
“Blindness” seats about the same number of patrons, on the stage of Harman Hall, which has been outfitted with multicolored tube lights and headphones that use a kind of 3-D audio: It allows you to believe that Stevenson is at times whispering in your ear or brushing past you. The technology is indeed all the specialness of “Blindness,” which operates like an immersive theme park attraction.
Except that the goose bumps never come. The conceit of the show is disturbing, but not perhaps in the way intended: Going blind is treated as a curse, the linchpin of horror. You find yourself wondering how someone who is blind might feel about this treatment of the disability. The experience left me restless and eager to return to the less oppressive air of life outdoors.
Blindness, adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by José Caramago. Directed by Walter Meierjohann. 75 minutes. $44. Through June 13 at Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. shakespearetheatre.org. Note: Seats are normally sold in pairs. For single or an odd number of seats, call 202-547-1122.
Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, by Caridad Svich, based on the novel by Mario Vargas Llosa. Directed by José Zayas. Set, Clifton Chadick; lighting, Yannick Godts; costumes, Moyenda Kulemeka; sound, David Crandall. With Ariel Texidó, Camilo Linares, Delbis Cardona. About 2 hours 40 minutes. $25-$45. Through Sunday at GALA Hispanic Theatre, 1333 14th St. NW. galatheatre.org.