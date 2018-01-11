

“The Humans,” winner of the 2017 Best Play Tony Award, now at the Kennedy Center with Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed, Daisy Eagan, Luis Vega and Therese Plaehn. (Julieta Cervantes)

One third of the city’s Women’s Voices Theater Festival’s 24 shows will have begun by next Thursday, including Theresa Rebeck’s new take on Congreve’s “The Way of the World” at Folger Theatre and “The Wolves,” Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer finalist about a girls’ soccer team, at Studio Theatre.

READ MORE: Women’s Voices 2.0 arrives during #MeToo

PREVIEWING

“45 Plays for 45 Presidents.” Two-minute plays, one per Prez, performed by five women. Through Feb. 4 at Next Stop Theatre, 269 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon. Tickets $20-$55. Call 866-811-4111 or visit nextstoptheatre.org.

“4,380 Nights.” A drama by D.C.’s Annalisa Dias about a prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay. Part of Signature’s new Heidi Thomas Writers’ Initiative — a five year program supporting premieres by women — and the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Jan. 16-Feb. 18 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Shirlington. Tickets $40-$89. Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org.

“The Consul, The Tramp, and America’s Sweetheart.” A new comedy by John Morogiello about the German government trying to suppress Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator.” This is the debut show from the comedy-oriented Best Medicine Rep in Gaithersburg, where even the address sounds funny (“second floor near Sears”). Jan. 18-Feb. 10 at Best Medicine Rep, Lakeforest Mall, Gaithersburg. Tickets $25. Visit bestmedicinerep.org.

“Everything Is Illuminated.” Simon Block adapts the 2002 Jonathan Safran Foer novel that became a 2005 movie and a 2006 London play. Through Feb. 4 at Theater J, in the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets $37-$64. Call 202-777-3210 or visit theaterj.org.

READ MORE: Adapting Foer for the stage



“Everything Is Illuminated” at Theater J. (Laurie Levy-Page)

“Hamlet.” Michael Urie plays the fretful prince in Michael Kahn’s new production. Jan. 18-March 4 at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org.

READ MORE: Michael Urie on playing Hamlet

“Imogen.” An adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” with shadow puppets by the D.C.’s progressive puppet troupe Pointless Theatre. Part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Jan. 12-Feb. 11 at The Dance Loft on 14, 4618 14th St. NW. Tickets $30. Visit pointlesstheatre.com.

“Love Is a Blue Tick Hound.” Four one-acts by Audrey Cefaly (“Maytag Virgin,” “The Gulf”), presented by Baltimore’s Rapid Lemon Productions. Part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival, in Baltimore this month and coming to D.C. in February. January 12-21 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., Baltimore. Tickets $20. Call 410-752-8558 or visit theatreproject.org. February 9-17 at the Trinidad Theatre, Logan Fringe Arts Space, 1358 Florida Ave. NE. Tickets $25. Call 866-811-4111 or visit capitalfringe.org.

“Rabbit Summer.” Ally Theatre Company presents Tracy Conyer Lee’s new tragicomedy dealing with marriage, police, guns and Black Lives Matter. Part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Jan. 12-28 at Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier. Tickets $25. Visit allytheatrecompany.com.

“See Rock City.” The second play in a trilogy from Arlene Hutton, following last season’s fetching “Last Train to Nibroc.” Jan. 18-Feb. 11 at Washington Stage Guild, Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Tickets $50-$ 60. Call 202-582-0050 or visit stageguild.org.

Playwright Mary Kathryn Nagle at Arena Stage, where her play “Sovereignty” is part of the second Women's Voices Theater Festival. (Evelyn Hockstein)

“The Skin of Our Teeth.” Constellation Theatre revives Thornton Wilder’s 1943 Pulitzer winner about a family surviving crises across eons. Through Feb. 11 at Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets $25-$55. Call 202-204-7741 or visit constellationtheatre.org.

“Sovereignty.” A world premiere from Cherokee writer (and lawyer) Mary Kathryn Nagle about broken treaties, sweeping from the 1830s to today. Part of Arena’s 10-year Power Plays initiative and the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Jan. 12-Feb. 18 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. Tickets $40-$111, subject to change. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org.

“The Trial.” The movement-driven Synetic Theatre adapts Franz Kafka’s novel. Synetic Theater, 1800 S. Bell St., Arlington. Tickets $35-$60. Call 866-811-4111 or visit synetictheater.org.

“The Way of the World.” Prolific writer Theresa Rebeck (“Seminar,” “Smash”) adapts/updates/directs William Congreve’s Restoration comedy. Part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Through Feb. 11 at Folger Theatre, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets $35-$79. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu.

READ MORE: Showbiz vet Theresa Rebeck brings her modernized comedy to the Folger

“The Wolves.” Sarah DeLappe’s play (her first) of teenage girls on an indoor soccer team was a Pulitzer Prize finalist last year. Part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Jan. 18-March 4 at Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. Tickets $52-$85, subject to change. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org.

CONTINUING

“Curve of Departure.” “The occasion is the funeral of an old man named Rudy’s universally loathed son Cyrus. Rudy shares the hotel room with his daughter-in-law, Linda, who was abandoned by Cyrus but affectionately tends to Rudy as dementia bedevils him. Linda’s grown son Felix will also be sharing the room. So will Felix’s boyfriend, Jackson. Rachel Bonds meticulously crafts her 85-minute slice of life in one long, unbroken scene (with a coda) that is impeccably designed and played.” (Nelson Pressley) Read the review Through Jan. 20 at Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. Tickets $52-$90. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org.

“Guilt.” Scena Theatre presents Australian writer John Shand’s drama of a philandering priest suspected of casting spells on women. Through Feb. 4 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets $15-$45. Call 202-399-7993 or visit scenatheatre.org.

“The Humans.” Stephen Karam’s 2016 Tony-winning family drama. Through Jan. 28 in the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets $49-$139. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

READ MORE: Stephen Karam: “I thought if one day I had a Broadway debut, it would be 20 years from now”

“On Your Feet!” “Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio and their group, Miami Sound Machine, have made some terrific music together. ‘Dr. Beat,’ ‘Don’t Want to Lose You,’ ‘Live for Loving You’ are among the 26 songs that fill the hall. As a result, the pop-tune-packed show, slickly directed by Jerry Mitchell — and featuring exceptionally well-matched Christie Prades as Gloria and Mauricio Martinez as Emilio — exudes exhilarating amounts of Estefan-inspired passion, joy and that old-school, crowd-pleasing ingredient: pizazz.” Read the review Through Jan. 28 at the Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets $59-$149. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

READ MORE: Gloria Estefan: “I don’t like being the center of attention”



Erika Rose stars in “Queens Girl in Africa,” by Caleen Sinnette Jennings. (Stan Barouh)

“Queens Girl in Africa.” “The wide-eyed lens of a black American youth is fascinating once again in Caleen Sinnette Jennings’s bouncy 1960s memoir, and it’s another fine showcase for the solo performer who impersonates the family, friends and boyfriends who captivate and confound Jackie. Erika Rose picks up in this Mosaic Theater Company production where actress Dawn Ursula left off in the 2015 “Queens Girl in the World” at Theater J. She narrates with spunk, and she’s a whiz at voicing males and female roles in her U.S. family’s internationally populated slice of Nigeria.” (Nelson Pressley) Read the review Through Feb. 4 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets $20-$65. Call 202-399-7993 or visit mosaictheater.org.

READ MORE: Caleen Sinnette Jennings recalls her teen years in 1960s Nigeria

CLOSING

“Crazy For You.” “The razzmatazzy 1992 remake of George and Ira Gershwin’s ‘Girl Crazy.’ Signature’s production offers up some heady demonstrations of tap, and there’s even one heavenly number in which the ensemble wittily takes up washboards, saws, hooch jugs and emery boards to keep the beat. But you’re given too much opportunity on this occasion to examine plastic emotions under a microscope.” (Peter Marks) Read the review Through Jan. 14 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Shirlington. Tickets $40-$108, subject to change. Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org.

ETC.

The Capitol Steps. The longtime political satirists, tearing laughs from the headlines. Fridays and Saturdays in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center Amphitheater, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets $40.50. Call 202-397-7328 or visit www.capsteps.com.

Christie Prades, Mauricio Martinez and company in “On Your Feet!” (Matthew Murphy)

