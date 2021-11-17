“No matter the cause, she moves with such skill, she seems to know secrets I never will,” goes one of the many howlers in David Bryan and Joe DiPietro’s lay-it-on-thick score. Slick staging by director Christopher Ashley and choreographer Kelly Devine — the team responsible for the affecting “Come From Away” — applies a patina of polish. But neither they nor a cast led by Jeanna de Waal as the ill-treated princess add a scintilla of fresh illumination to the events of Diana’s life. Why oh why, you think, don’t they just let the woman rest in peace?