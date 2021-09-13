Rosita (Mabel del Pozo), a resident of Granada, Spain, in the 1880s, is patient when her fiance (Ariel Texidó) moves to Argentina. He promises they will soon reunite and marry, but decades pass, and she remains in the home of her aunt (Luz Nicolás) and uncle (Texidó), who raised her. As Rosita waits for the mail, striving to ignore temporality, the flowers tended by her green-thumbed uncle symbolize time and aging. Bloom-filled buckets often pepper the stage as the GALA production unfurls in Spanish, with English surtitles.