Gregg Mozgala has the marquee role here, as a disabled, modern-day Richard who spouts Shakespeare and seeks to upend his lowly place in the school pecking order with a malice-filled campaign to win the election. It is lovely to see a juicy role for an actor with a disability who hopefully will get many more such opportunities. Mozgala does a dandy job. But it’s another disabled actor, Shannon DeVido as a jaded, sex-obsessed student scooting about speaking truths from a wheelchair, who provides the evening’s sarcastic flair. On this occasion, a shout-out goes to the writer who came up with so ripe a role for DeVido — and everyone else who played a role in casting her.