It’s been 30 years since the Kennedy Center established its visionary Ballet Commissioning Project, which brought together leading choreographers and the nation’s top ballet companies. Paul Taylor’s “Company B” is one of the glories that resulted. Taylor created it in 1991 simultaneously for his company and the Houston Ballet, and it was an instant success. Its somewhat deceptive jitterbug vibe is accompanied by World War II-era recordings by the Andrews Sisters, leading many to believe it was an antiwar piece, but Taylor denied this. Still, themes of lost innocence, untimely death and stoic perseverance ring clearly in “Company B,” along with a strong sense of optimism. Considering what we’ve all been through this past year, this work may feel especially restorative. “Company B” and the joyous “Esplanade” Oct. 7-9 at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. kennedy-center.org