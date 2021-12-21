Designed by Rebecca Hamilton and Harrison, the hand-painted displays are dazzlingly intricate. “Flight” wields its medium as a ticket to the fantastical, imagining Athens as a cityscape of bending buildings and depicting the boys’ highflying dreams with a shift to striking 2-D artistry. Mark Melville’s pulsating, swelling score elevates the experience, as does his crisp sound design and Emun Elliott’s world-weary narration. The technical feat of synchronizing the audio and images (as impeccably lit by Simon Wilkinson) for each of the 25 booths is so seamless that I forgave the occasional need to shift and lean in my seat to properly see the tableaus.